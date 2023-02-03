MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman found inside a Makakilo home as a possible murder-suicide. Honolulu Police officers were called out to a home in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street just before 6 a.m. on a report of an unattended death. Once inside the home, officers said they found two people dead.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO