ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From Honolulu to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurHonolulu, HI
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Joint in HawaiiEast Coast TravelerHawaii State
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
KITV.com
Kamaʻāina Sundays returning to Iolani Palace starting in March
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kamaʻāina Sundays are returning to Iolani Palace beginning in March 2023. Sponsored by American Saving Bank, Kamaʻāina Sundays features free palace tours for local residents, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and lots of ‘ono grinds. The monthly event was put on hiatus for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KITV.com
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
KITV.com
KITV.com
Maui and Molokai hearings seek public input regarding Maui Nui forest additions, land reserves, and rule changes
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two additional hearings have been scheduled for Maui and Moloka‘i for people to comment on a proposal to protect nearly 100 unencumbered state land parcels across Hawai‘i, as part of the State Forest Reserves, Natural Area Reserves, and Wildlife Sanctuaries systems. On Maui, the in-person...
KITV.com
Oahu residents make final push to protect free public parking at Ala Wai harbor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Oahu residents made an urgent plea on Tuesday in their fight to save free public parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The introduction of proposed Senate bill 1034, which outlines protection of nearly 300 free parking stalls by the Hilton Hotel, has gained the support of hundreds.
KITV.com
Sinkhole in Kakaako continues to frustrate residents and local businesses
HONOLULU(KITV4)- The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako has been closed since October because of a massive sink hole. Local residents and business owners are pushing for the city quickly make the necessary repairs to allow for the intersection to open again.
KITV.com
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue on Tuesday bringing clouds and showers over windward and mauka spots. Showers may drift over to leeward sections. Highs 79 to 84. Easterly winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, clouds and scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
KITV.com
Wednesday Weather: Windy conditions, gusts up to 50 MPH possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will ramp up today becoming breezy and gusty statewide. As a result, a Wind Advisory will go into effect from 12 noon today through 6 pm Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward showers in the morning, and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
KITV.com
Man identified in Aiea condo fire | UPDATE
UPDATE: The victim in the Aiea condo fire has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cravalho, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. No cause or manner has been reported at this time.
KITV.com
Kamehameha Highway re-opens near Hauula after portion of road collapses
HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway near Hauula has fully re-opened after a portion of the road collapsed on Tuesday. The northbound lane of the highway was closed for about two hours after the partial collapse. It happened in the 53-600 block of Kam Highway, just after Pokiwai Place.
KITV.com
Monday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers, thunderstorms possible
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Starting the work week with partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered windward and mauka showers. Showers may be numerous and heavy over windward Hawai'i Island with isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs 79 to 84. Moderate to breezy trade winds at 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, breezy and...
KITV.com
HPD investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in Makakilo as possible murder-suicide
MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman found inside a Makakilo home as a possible murder-suicide. Honolulu Police officers were called out to a home in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street just before 6 a.m. on a report of an unattended death. Once inside the home, officers said they found two people dead.
KITV.com
H1 night work snarls traffic; drivers should expect delays
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Construction has begun for a nearly three-month-long project on the H-1 freeway. The H-1 had traffic at a standstill, as it was closed between the Punahou Street off-ramp and Kapiolani interchange.
KITV.com
3 cars stolen from Waipahu car dealership after brazen burglary
WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for two men, caught on camera breaking into a Waipahu car dealership and stealing three cars off the lot. It happened in the early-morning hours on Jan. 30 at the Cutter Mazda dealership in Waipahu. Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking 2...
KITV.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking 2 people in Mililani Walmart parking lot
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury has indicted the man accused of intentionally running over a woman and attacking another man in a Walmart parking lot in Mililani. Desmond Kekahuna, 46, was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and assault for the Feb. 1 attack.
