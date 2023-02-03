ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Kamaʻāina Sundays returning to Iolani Palace starting in March

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kamaʻāina Sundays are returning to Iolani Palace beginning in March 2023. Sponsored by American Saving Bank, Kamaʻāina Sundays features free palace tours for local residents, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and lots of ‘ono grinds. The monthly event was put on hiatus for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds, windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds continue on Tuesday bringing clouds and showers over windward and mauka spots. Showers may drift over to leeward sections. Highs 79 to 84. Easterly winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, clouds and scattered showers. Lows 66 to 71. Trade winds 15 to 25 mph.
Wednesday Weather: Windy conditions, gusts up to 50 MPH possible

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Trade winds will ramp up today becoming breezy and gusty statewide. As a result, a Wind Advisory will go into effect from 12 noon today through 6 pm Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with numerous windward showers in the morning, and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Trade winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Man identified in Aiea condo fire | UPDATE

UPDATE: The victim in the Aiea condo fire has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cravalho, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner. No cause or manner has been reported at this time.
Kamehameha Highway re-opens near Hauula after portion of road collapses

HAUULA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kamehameha Highway near Hauula has fully re-opened after a portion of the road collapsed on Tuesday. The northbound lane of the highway was closed for about two hours after the partial collapse. It happened in the 53-600 block of Kam Highway, just after Pokiwai Place.
HPD investigating deaths of elderly man, woman in Makakilo as possible murder-suicide

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are investigating the deaths of an elderly man and woman found inside a Makakilo home as a possible murder-suicide. Honolulu Police officers were called out to a home in the 92-700 block of Nohona Street just before 6 a.m. on a report of an unattended death. Once inside the home, officers said they found two people dead.
3 cars stolen from Waipahu car dealership after brazen burglary

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police are searching for two men, caught on camera breaking into a Waipahu car dealership and stealing three cars off the lot. It happened in the early-morning hours on Jan. 30 at the Cutter Mazda dealership in Waipahu. Grand jury indicts man accused of attacking 2...
