Tre' Evans-Dumaran, 24, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center following the Jan. 27 incident A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died. Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street. Although he initially survived,...

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO