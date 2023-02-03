Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting
The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
KITV.com
Neighbors remember elderly Makakilo couple involved in possible murder-suicide
MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man neighbors called Uncle Al would often walk around with a bag full of mangoes, sharing them with other residents on Nohona Street. "He used to walk from here to Kapolei Foodland and he used to give his mangoes to all the security guards," said his neighbor Emmett McShane. "Uncle Al, he was a good guy."
KITV.com
Former Maui County official gets 10-year prison sentence for bribery conviction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Former Director of Environmental Management for Maui County, Stewart Stant, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for accepting $2-million worth of bribes from former Honolulu businessman Milton Choy. Judge Derrick Watson said this is the largest known bribery case to date. He said Stant betrayed the...
2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death
The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
Maui Official Who Lived ‘Like A King’ Off Bribes Gets 10 Years In Prison
U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson on Wednesday sentenced former Maui Environmental Management Director Stewart Stant to 10 years in federal prison for his role in directing nearly $20 million in sole source contracts to one wastewater company. Prosecutors called it the largest bribery case in Hawaii history. Stant, 56,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods
Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island struggling with stray, neglected, vicious animals. Is new agency the solution?
When Bubba, a yellow short-hair mixed-breed dog, wandered onto a ranch in Waimea last summer he was starving. Waimea resident Judy Howard said the animal was initially found on her neighbor’s property, but since they didn’t have a place to secure him, she took him in, joining her pack of 10 dogs.
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea
Tre' Evans-Dumaran, 24, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center following the Jan. 27 incident A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died. Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street. Although he initially survived,...
bigislandnow.com
Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island
Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity
The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island police renew search for Calif. woman who went missing on Maui in 2019
State Sen. Fevella apologizes for derogatory comments made about housing chief. State Sen. Kurt Fevella apologized on the Senate Floor on Friday for derogatory comments he made about the state's housing chief. Maui mayor visits Haleakala following fuel spill at Space Force site. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Maui County...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health
Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
bigislandnow.com
Nearly half of traffic deaths due to drugs; Hawai‘i police urge motorists to drive sober
With impairment playing a role in half of all traffic fatalities on Big Island roads in recent years, Hawai‘i Island police are urging motorists to think twice before driving impaired. While most people are aware of the dangers of drinking and driving, many are less aware of the dangers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui police: Suspect stabbed man during argument over parking
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking. Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
mauinow.com
Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark
Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
Maui rescue pup, Elua, goes to Puppy Bowl XIX
Rescue dogs are overcrowding the Humane Societies of Maui and O'ahu. Whether it is because of apartments that are not pet-friendly or because a family is moving and unable to bring a part of their family with them, the shelters are in crisis.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
