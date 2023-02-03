ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

bigislandnow.com

Watch: Hawai‘i police body camera footage shows officers provide first-aid treatment to suspect following Hilo shooting

The Hawai‘i Police Department released body-worn camera footage of moments following a Hilo shooting last week that left a suspect injured. Aina Kealoha Bill Cachero, 32 of Hilo, was charged with a litany of offenses on Feb. 4 after being shot by a Hawai‘i police officer the day before during a confrontation involving an active vehicle theft.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Neighbors remember elderly Makakilo couple involved in possible murder-suicide

MAKAKILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A man neighbors called Uncle Al would often walk around with a bag full of mangoes, sharing them with other residents on Nohona Street. "He used to walk from here to Kapolei Foodland and he used to give his mangoes to all the security guards," said his neighbor Emmett McShane. "Uncle Al, he was a good guy."
MAKAKILO, HI
KHON2

2 bodies found in Makakilo, murder-suicide investigation underway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened a murder-suicide case after being called to a Makakilo home. Police said they reported to the scene shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6. When they arrived they found an 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman deceased. Both died of an apparent gunshot wound.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Investigation underway following Maui firefighter death

The Maui County community and first responders continue to mourn the loss of one of their own. Tre Evans-Dumaran's family confirmed his passing on Saturday, Feb. 4. Maui County officials said the 24-year-old was swept out to sea while responding to emergency calls during flash floods in Kihei.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State investigates death of Maui firefighter in floods

Midday Newscast: Crews search through rubble for survivors in Turkey, Syria following quake. The last two days have brought dramatic rescues, including small children emerging from mounds of debris more than 30 hours after Monday’s pre-dawn quake. Partial road collapse in Hauula closes lane on Kamehameha Highway. Updated: 4...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
People

Hawaii Firefighter, 24, Dies from Injuries After Being Pulled into Storm Drain and Carried Out to Sea

Tre' Evans-Dumaran, 24, was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center following the Jan. 27 incident A 24-year-old Hawaii firefighter who was in critical condition after being swept into a storm drain has died. Tre' Evans-Dumaran was helping residents in Maui on Jan. 27 after a storm caused flooding in the area when he got swept into a storm drain, according to Maui County officials. He was later found 800 yards away from where the storm drain ended near the shoreline at Kulanihakoi Street. Although he initially survived,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Two killed in fiery South Kohala crash on Big Island

Two men are dead following a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 5, at the intersection of Waikoloa Road and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in South Kohala. A gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee containing three men was heading north on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, when it veered...
Must Read Alaska

Outlaws indicted: Two women accused of stealing thousands from Alaska elders and Habitat for Humanity

The Department of Justice on Friday unsealed a January indictment charging two Anchorage women with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering for perpetrating a lengthy scheme to steal identities and defraud elderly victims and Habitat for Humanity, a charitable organization that builds houses for low-income people. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
bigislandnow.com

Update: Endangered Hilo man found in good health

Update: Big Island police report that 52-year-old Roger Tolar, who was previously reported missing and endangered, has been located in Kona in good health. The Hawai‘i Police Department thanks the public for its assistance. Original story: The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking if anyone has seen an endangered Hilo...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police: Suspect stabbed man during argument over parking

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County police are investigating a stabbing that officials say started over an argument about parking. Authorities responded to the incident around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Shops at Wailea. Upon arrival, police said they found a 29-year-old man with an apparent stab wound to the chest.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kīhei power outage leaves 3,000 South Maui customers in the dark

Power was restored to all customers in the Kīhei area by 4:35 p.m. The cause is being assessed. Crews with Hawaiian Electric Company on Maui are responding to a power outage in South Maui. Residents from the Kaonoulu Estates subdivision in North Kīhei and nearby neighborhoods report the outage started at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
KHON2

Maui rescue pup, Elua, goes to Puppy Bowl XIX

Rescue dogs are overcrowding the Humane Societies of Maui and O'ahu. Whether it is because of apartments that are not pet-friendly or because a family is moving and unable to bring a part of their family with them, the shelters are in crisis.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
HAWAII STATE

