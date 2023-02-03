Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans: Perfect Match & ‘An Easy Pick'

Despite having other offers and candidates, the Houston Texans' hiring of coach DeMeco Ryans creates a perfect match for both sides.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans officially welcomed DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach Thursday afternoon. Ryans, who played for the Texans from 2006 to 2011, said there was only one place he wanted to start his head coaching career.

"When it came down to it, there was no place I wanted to be more than in H-Town," Ryans said. "It was an easy pick for me. A no-brainer. It wasn't a difficult decision at all, very easy."

Ryans was a highly sought-after candidate during the NFL's coaching carousel. Teams were enamored by the job he did as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, where he orchestrated one of the best defenses in the league.

Ryans confirmed that he interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching vacancy. But despite holding several conversations with the Broncos, Ryans said he always dreamed of becoming a coach for the Texans.

General manager Nick Caserio said he and the McNairs listed eight to 10 characteristics they wanted to see in their next head coach. From leadership to the ability to connect with his players on and off the field — Ryans was an ideal companion.

"There are so many things that go into being a great head coach," Caserio said. "When we got off the phone, we looked at each other like, 'Holy cow, let's go play football tomorrow.' It wasn't a facade. That's who DeMeco is as a man. That is what resonated with us. In the end, all signs led back to DeMeco."

Ryans is the third coach the Texans have hired since the firing of Bill O'Brien in October 2020. Ryans signed a six-year deal.

"For me to be the head coach for the team that drafted me, I could have never imagined that," Ryans said. "It's my dream job because I'm home in H-Town."