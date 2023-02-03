ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time

At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
KCBY

Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort

BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State

EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event

EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show

EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley

ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
ANDERSON, CA

