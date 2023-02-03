Read full article on original website
KCBY
OSU Cheer and Dance squad team up with P3 for first time
At almost every Oregon State sporting event, you will find the Oregon State Cheer and Dance squad. Helping cheer the Beavers on to victory. But on Sunday, some members of ‘Beaver Nation’ got a chance to be a part of the squad. Linda Spaulding, Oregon State Senior Cheer...
KCBY
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
KCBY
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
KCBY
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
KCBY
Oregon men display resilience again in win over Arizona State
EUGENE, Ore. — Though they’ve been counted out time and time again, the Oregon men’s basketball team continues to keep their NCAA tournament dreams on life support. The latest sign of hope came via a 75-70 road-win over 16-7 Arizona State. The Ducks now sit at 14-10...
KCBY
KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
KCBY
Police: Cougar attacks deer in Sweet Home; authorities unable to locate it
SWEET HOME, Ore. — The Sweet Home Police Department reports that around 1 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 4), they received a report of a cougar attacking a deer in the 1100 block of 29th Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located a cougar in a tree. "The cougar reportedly...
KCBY
Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show
EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
KCBY
Police: Roseburg man tipped man's wheelchair into street, then punched the man
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Police arrested a Roseburg man on a warrant following a pair of incidents Sunday morning, one of which resulted in a harassment investigation. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, a 60-year-old Roseburg man was sitting inside a bus stop at W. Harvard and W. Madrone when a man, identified as 37-year-old Thomas Christopher Vincent, walked over to him "and first tipped his wheelchair into the street and then punched him in the face."
KCBY
Eugene to ban natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction
EUGENE, Ore. — At a special meeting on February 6, the Eugene City Council voted 5-3 to pass an ordinance banning natural gas infrastructure in new low-rise residential construction. The special meeting was held at the request of councilors who felt the topic should be sent to Eugeneans for...
KCBY
Oregon man arrested after alleged crime spree in Happy Valley
ANDERSON, Calif. — Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) sent out a press release on Saturday, announcing the arrest of an Oregon man who they say was on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley Friday evening. Officers say that around 4:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a report...
KCBY
Lebanon furniture store closed while fire crews search for 'potential fire'
Late Monday morning, Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to a structure fire in a furniture store at the Lebanon Plaza. According to officials, initial reports stated that there was smoke inside the store and that is was being evacuated. When crews arrived on scene officials say there was no sign...
KCBY
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
