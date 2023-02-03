ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

'Give it a shot:' Conway leaders one step closer in allowing E-Scooter business downtown

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, city leaders in Conway held their first of two votes in favor of entering into an agreement that will bring an E-scooter business to downtown. Coastal Carolina University student Antonio Knight is the entrepreneur behind the business. He says he started Peel Scooters last year in his hometown of Kannapolis, North Carolina. Most recently, city staff says the scooters have been used there and in Albemarle, N.C.
dillonheraldonline.com

Nicolette Bullard Is Dillon County Cloverbud Food Plot Project Winner

Congratulations to Nicolette Bullard! She is our Cloverbud winner for the Dillon County 4-H food plot project. 4-H is proud of all the hard work Nicolette put into managing her plot!. She took a soil sample before planting, added fertilizer based on soil sample recommendations, and established and maintained her...
wpde.com

1 person injured, 2 homes struck in Florence shooting

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered minor injuries and two homes were struck with bullets in a shooting early Tuesday morning off of Gilbert Drive in Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. There’s not a lot of additional information available...
live5news.com

Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
wpde.com

Crews respond to shed fire in Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a structure fire in Horry County Sunday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire was in the 2000 block of Green Sea Road in Loris. A shed was well-involved with fire when firefighters arrived and shortly after was placed under...
wpde.com

Marlboro County town makes progress catching up on audits

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Town of Clio has made progress in catching up on past audits to be submitted to the state's treasurer's office, according to a spokesperson from the treasurer's office. Clio is among a list of municipalities deemed delinquent by the South Carolina...
WBTW News13

18-year-old faces murder charge in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Pamplico police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting Saturday night, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Police arrested Trey Alexander Stephens of Pamplico and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, online booking records show. The shooting happened in […]
wpde.com

SLED assisting deadly Cheraw shooting investigation

CHERAW, S.C. (WPDE) — The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened this past Saturday on State Road in Cheraw, according to SLED Director Of Public Information Renee Wunderlich. Wunderlich said in a statement:. "The SLED Crime Scene Unit was requested by the Cheraw...
dillonheraldonline.com

Paramedics Earn EMS Officer 1 Certification

On January 21 and 22, Paramedics Gary Turner, Jamie Sawyer, Michael Sapp, and Clint Huggins attended Robeson Community College and earned EMS Officer 1 certification. (Contributed Photo)
dillonheraldonline.com

New Pastor To Lead Dillon Congregational Holiness Church

Dillon Congregational Holiness Church proudly announces our new Lead Pastor Aaron Leonard and his wife, Kimberly. The Leonards are from Elizabethtown, N.C. They are the proud parents of two sons and five grandchildren. Please come out and join us on Sunday, February 5, 2023, for his first sermon as our...
wpde.com

Little River bank robbery suspect identified

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The suspect in a Little River bank robbery Monday has been identified. Thomas Patrick Sheils, 38, is currently being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no listed charges, according to online records. Horry County Police Dept. initially responded to a reported robbery...
wpde.com

Little River bank robbery suspect in custody: police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect involved in the Little River bank robbery is now in custody and their name has not yet been released, according to police. The suspect was described to be a male with red hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and burgundy shorts, according to police.
WMBF

Road re-opens, police investigation ongoing in Loris area

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - An active police investigation impacted roads in an area outside Loris on Sunday. At around 2:45 p.m. Horry County Police Department said the area of S.C. 45 at Lawson Road was closed, but reopened nearly an hour later. Officials added that the investigation is ongoing, “but...
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead in Georgetown County auto vs. pedestrian crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred late Sunday night. According to GCSO, troopers responded to the crash on Highmarter Street near Riddick Road, just after 10:45 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian was walking east on Highmarket Street when they were hit by a Honda Civic […]
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
