kpic
SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary
GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
kezi.com
Non-profit free speech group puts University of Oregon on list of universities that practice censorship
EUGENE, Ore -- The University of Oregon is known as one of those places that tries to include as much diversity in its student body, faculty, and beliefs as possible. Students like Kaitlyn Henner see this as something positive. It's why she was caught off guard when a non-profit free speech organization gave her University a poor ranking.
kpic
Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
kpic
$100K Powerball winner in Cottage Grove, $1M in Beaverton; jackpot now $747M
SALEM, Ore. — No one won the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but two tickets sold in Oregon were a windfall for their buyers. The Oregon Lottery reports that a $1 million ticket was purchased in Beaverton on February 4 and a $100,000 winner was purchased in Cottage Grove on February 3.
kpic
Merkley addresses homelessness: 'We're trying to get funding to the local area'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley addressed the homeless in a town hall Saturday in Roseburg. This comes after Governor Tina Kotek declared the homeless crisis an emergency weeks ago. Senator Merkley was at Umpqua Community College where he spoke with the community about tackling the challenges of...
kpic
The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence
FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
kpic
Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort
BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
KTVZ
Not surprising, but dire: OSU report illustrates severe crisis among Oregon’s health care workforce
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Oregon needs to improve the supply and distribution of health care providers, enhance the resiliency and well-being of health care workers and increase diversity among the health care workforce to provide more culturally and linguistically responsive care, a new report by Oregon State University researchers found.
kcfmradio.com
Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit
The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
kpic
Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
kpic
KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event
EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
klcc.org
Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility
Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
What is virga? It just happened at the Oregon coast
Wispy finger-like clouds slowly pushed onshore Saturday evening near Lincoln City. This weather event is known as "virga."
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For
Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
kpic
Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show
EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
