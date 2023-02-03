ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpic

SMART Reading returns to in-person volunteering at Glide Elementary

GLIDE, Ore. — After two years of providing virtual reading support, children’s literacy nonprofit SMART Reading has reopened in-person reading programs at Douglas County elementary schools and Head Starts, including at Glide Elementary, the organization said Monday in a news release. "Volunteers are reading one-on-one with kindergarten and...
GLIDE, OR
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon women's basketball falls to No. 7 Utah, 100-92

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon women's basketball team was in major need of an offensive reboot after falling to Colorado on Friday, but such a tall task wouldn't come easy against the 7th-ranked Utah Utes. Oregon came out strong, but Utah turned up the heat and went on an...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

The flower basket program is back for another year in Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. — Florence Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the public works department of the City of Florence, is preparing to hang the magnificent flower baskets that have adorned Bay Street from spring into fall for the last seven years, according to a release from Florence ACC.
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Search and rescue assists injured snowmobile rider at Oregon resort

BEND, Ore. — Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Deschutes County Dispatch received a call regarding an injured snowmobile rider at Elk Lake Resort. The injured rider, a 44-year-old female from Corvallis, had been taken to the Elk Lake Lodge, where staff at the lodge notified dispatch. "There happened to...
CORVALLIS, OR
kcfmradio.com

Sutton Lake Boat Ramp; Student Vaccinations; Listening Session For Transit

The Forest Service has begun the process to update and improve the public boat launch at Sutton Lake. Right now they are seeking comments on the proposal that involves removing the existing ramp and dock. A new concrete ramp with a trench drain and catch-basin system at the top would be supplemented with a new concrete abutment leading to aluminum boarding docks. The new docks would also accommodate “Americans with disabilities act” requirements. Sutton Lake is 5 ½ miles north of Florence on the east side of Highway 101. Comment must be received by February 17th. The link to the project details:
FLORENCE, OR
kpic

Lane County Public Health releases report on suicide in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health has released a report on suicide data and trends in the county, titled "Suicide in Lane County 2000-2020 Updated Trends, Risk Factors and Recommendations." In a news release, Lane County Government says, "This report provides statistics and information on local suicide...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show wraps up 50th annual event

EUGENE, Ore. — Round three of the 50th Annual KVAL Eugene Boat and Sportsmen's Show was just as lively at the Lane Events Center. Despite it being the last day, several attendees roamed around exploring the various booths and exhibits. One attendee was Riley Woods, who came with his...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Coastal communities get grant to enhance accessibility

Eight coastal Oregon communities are getting a grant from Travel Oregon to help improve their accessibility for travelers with disabilities. The funding won’t be enough, in and of itself, to make full-scale infrastructure improvements. Instead, it’s meant to help the towns figure out what resources they already have, and then market those resources to people who need them.
FLORENCE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Only Hungarian Buffet Restaurant Offers Dessert To Die For

Tired of pizza and Mexican food? It’s hard to go wrong with Novak’s Hungarian Restaurant if you’re looking for something unique in Albany, Oregon. Novak’s was founded in 1984, and it’s still family-owned. After a horrific fire in 2019, Novak’s has reopened in a beautiful location. Today, it’s in a 100-year-old building in downtown Albany.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Combat Hero Bike Build returns to KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's show

EUGENE, Ore. — The 50th annual KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show kicked off Friday at the Lane Events Center. An organization that helps build motorcycles for injured veterans returned to the show this weekend for their fourth year. John Barker, a former Marine, is the president of Combat...
EUGENE, OR

