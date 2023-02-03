Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
This Houston woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Looking for Love in Houston: Woman Asks Social Media Where Late 20s and 30s Men Hang OutAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Pink Bows Foundation hosting ‘Blingo & Bubbles’ fundraiser event at Minute Maid Park
HOUSTON – The Pink Bows Foundation was founded following the tragic loss of Madison Alexis Dubiski at the Astroworld music festival, and now a local family is turning heartbreak into hope. After losing their daughter Madison in the tragedy at Astroworld -- the Dubiski family created the foundation to...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: This $3.8M West University mansion with TONS of tile is an ‘80s vibe
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – West University has a mansion on the market for $3,848,000 with an eclectic style that is defined by tile, glass and mirror finishes and so much ‘80s style you may be transported just by looking through the photos below. The home at 6535...
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Woman says cemetery marker placement is disrespectful
HOUSTON – When someone you love passes away, the process of planning the memorial and everything else can be overwhelming. There is a lot to do and you are also grieving, so there are some things you may not even think or know to ask. That’s part of the issue a Houston woman is dealing with.
Click2Houston.com
CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday
HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
Click2Houston.com
Fire inside employee laundry room prompts ground stop at Bush Airport’s Terminal C, officials say
A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire inside an employee laundry room within Terminal C, officials said. According to Flight Aware, the ground stop was issued shortly before 7 a.m. and it was since lifted at 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with Houston Fire Department quickly...
Click2Houston.com
‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians. The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale. K9 officer ‘Mattress...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect taken into custody after stealing ambulance from Houston Fire Department, leading police on chase, officials say
HOUSTON – Houston police were involved in a chase Monday after a suspect stole an ambulance from a Houston Fire Department station, according to the Houston Police Department. According to the fire department, the suspect stole a black Infinity in the Heights area, then drove the car to the...
Click2Houston.com
How to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims: Houston, national and international efforts in the works
HOUSTON – Efforts are underway in Houston, across the nation and the world to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria as understanding dawns about the magnitude of devastation wreaked by the quake that leveled buildings, killing thousands. Amid the tragedy, we’re reminded of the Fred Rogers quotation of...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 3 men after ATV gets stuck in mud at Crosby-area off-road park, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – A search is underway for three men who reportedly disappeared after riding on an ATV at an off-road park in east Harris County. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, three men and one teen were riding on an ATV in a wooded area located in the 1900 block of Gulf Pump Road near Crosby Saturday evening.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighter taken to the hospital after falling through roof during 2-alarm fire in SE Houston, officials say
A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after he was injured while fighting a blaze in southeast Houston. According to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, the 2-alarm fire took place on Telephone Road on Saturday. The firefighter reportedly fell through the roof at some point during the fire.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Houston police searching for man accused of breaking into building, stealing more than $2,000 in electronics
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man who was caught on video burglarizing a building in west Houston last year. On Saturday, July 16, Houston police said an unknown suspect was caught on camera burglarizing a building located in the 1 block of Riverway Drive.
Click2Houston.com
Click2Win: This San Luis Salute Mardi Gras giveaway is calling your name
Grab your mask and beads, Mardi Gras season is upon us! To celebrate, Landry’s, Inc. is giving away the ultimate Mardi Gras Galveston experience. Scroll down and enter to win now. One lucky winner will celebrate island style with a one-night hotel stay at Hilton Galveston Island Resort, a...
Click2Houston.com
2 brothers shot by masked gunman while leaving convenience store in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after two brothers were shot while leaving a convenience store in southeast Houston Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Police received reports about a shooting in the 8500 block of Broadway Street around 2:13 a.m. Officers said they located two men...
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Overturned big rig stalls traffic on I-10 East outbound at Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load. According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lavender, a pup who’s walking on sunshine
Lavender has the sweetest eyes, GLIMMERING with hope and happiness. Those at the shelter say that Lavender hasn’t had a sunshine and rainbows life going on before she came to the shelter, but she’s a fighter to the very end. Losing a leg and being bred over and...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
Attempted robbery suspect fatally shot at apartment complex in north Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – An attempted robbery suspect has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday, constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to the La Esencia apartments located at 300 North Vista Drive around 1:45...
Click2Houston.com
Good, clean rachet fun!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
Comments / 0