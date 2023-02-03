ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

CLOSURE ALERT: Southwest Freeway closed Saturday

HOUSTON – Drivers, take heed. Southwest Freeway I-69 northbound from Dunlavy to Mandell crews will close two right lanes on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 5 a.m. until 7pm. Officials say drivers should expect delays during this time. You can use the map below to track the latest traffic...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Good, clean rachet fun!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 we’re celebrating the best friends in our lives. Lauren Kelly is inviting her Gal Pal, Crystal Wall to guest co-host with her on Houston Life!. Watch the last time the two were together, live on Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Wife held on $5M bond after husband dies in the ER following ‘suspicious illness’, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after deputies say they were called to the hospital when her husband went to the hospital with a suspicious illness. According to deputies with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious illness in the emergency room. Officials say the patient was transported via ambulance from Beach City in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy