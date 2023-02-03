ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Nike drops LeBron James NBA scoring record clothing collection online minutes after Lakers star becomes all-time points leader

LeBron James became the NBA’s all-time points leader Tuesday night. Within minutes, the Beaverton-based sportswear giant who created his signature shoe -- Nike -- had a new, special edition LeBron James clothing collection that posted online to celebrate his biggest moment yet. The collection was accompanied by a special black and white video that enveloped the entire home page of the company’s website, featuring iconic footage and photos paying tribute to LeBron’s legendary 20-year NBA career and life in basketball.
