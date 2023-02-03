ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
HOUSTON, TX
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication

Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say

HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX

