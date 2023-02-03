Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
Click2Houston.com
‘We will prosecute without favor, without fear’: Recently appointed Alamdar Hamdani is the 4th U.S. Attorney of South Asian descent in nation, 1st in district
HOUSTON – The meeting started off with a simple introduction by the top law enforcement official in our area: “My name Alamdar Hamdani. I go by Al.”. Hamdani is the new sheriff in town for the feds, better known as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.
Houston, Harris County want to buy your guns, no questions asked
The latest gun buyback event is part of a suite of initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Houston man arrested 17 months after major Alfalfa marijuana grow op bust
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fled the country has been arrested in Texas. It’s related to a major marijuana grow op bust in Alfalfa 17 months ago. The bust happened on Sept. 3, 2021. DCSO said. Most of the laborers found working on the site were Mexican nationals who had been illegally trafficked to the U.S. and forced to work in the illegal marijuana industry. DCSO said the workers were living in primitive wooden structures and dome tents with limited clean water sources and dumping wastewater directly into the soil.
Houston-area Rep. Troy Nehls' campaign bilked of $150k in wire fraud theft
Fraudsters reportedly dealt the congressman's campaign a serious blow.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
Click2Houston.com
Fire inside employee laundry room prompts ground stop at Bush Airport’s Terminal C, officials say
A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire inside an employee laundry room within Terminal C, officials said. According to Flight Aware, the ground stop was issued shortly before 7 a.m. and it was since lifted at 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with Houston Fire Department quickly...
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
New Elections May Be Needed: Gov. Abbott Addresses Harris County Ballot Shortage
"Harris Co. election ballot paper shortage far bigger than initially estimated. It's so big it may have altered the outcome of elections. It may necessitate new elections. It WILL necessitate new LAWS that prevent Harris Co. from ever doing this again." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Police take down person behind wheel of stolen Houston Fire ambulance
At one point, the fire department warned the public of the untracked, white emergency vehicle before officers followed it and stopped the suspect.
Former jail officer Eric Morales becomes 1st in Harris Co. to be charged for inmate's death
Since Jaquaree Simmons' 2021 death behind bars, allegedly by beating, the county jail has seen the most inmate deaths in a decade, and 2023 is outpacing that record.
Carjacking suspect went for gun in waistband when deputy opened fire, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says
Authorities are warning the public to avoid a part of the Cypress Station area in north Harris County as they search for two other suspects.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County Jail making changes after state report finds inmate died from lack of medication
Harris County is making procedural changes in the jail after a state report found that medical staff failed to provide medication to an inmate who died last year. Matthew Shelton, 28, was booked into the Harris County Jail on March 22, 2022. Five days later, he was found unresponsive in his cell and later died in the jail’s clinic from “diabetic ketoacidosis,” according to his custodial death report.
Click2Houston.com
Traffic alert: Overturned big rig stalls traffic on I-10 East outbound at Eastex Freeway
HOUSTON – Traffic on the I-10 East Freeway heading outbound to I-69 Eastex downtown is backed up after a big rig overturned and lost its load. According to Houston Transtar, the accident happened around 5:21 a.m., and is affecting a right shoulder, right lane, center lane and an entrance ramp.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
Click2Houston.com
Woman wakes up to find burglary suspect in her bed at north Harris County home, deputies say
HOUSTON – Imagine waking up the next day to a stranger in your bed, well that nightmare came true for a woman in north Harris County on Feb. 2. The victim said she woke up to a man who broke into her home, located in the 22900 block of Twisting Maple Drive, and laid in bed with her while she was asleep, according to Pct. 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
