kotatv.com
Wall ambulance service is a month away from shutting down
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 15 percent of the U.S. population lives in “rural” areas, and these people often encounter various barriers when accessing emergency services. The Mount Rushmore State is no different. In Wall, the ambulance service is in danger of closing because of financial and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
kotatv.com
Sturgis city manager opts for new Rapid City job
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Daniel Ainslie, the Sturgis city manager for 11 years, is resigning to become Rapid City’s director of finance. The Sturgis City Council accepted Ainslie’s resignation at Monday’s council meeting. In a release announcing his move, Ainslie said he will meet with the mayor and council to set up a transition plan to keep disruptions to a minimum. No timeline was given.
kotatv.com
City searching for company to put on Fourth of July fireworks show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City is now officially looking for someone to put on the city’s Fourth of July fireworks show. The Public Works Committee approved an authorization to solicit proposals for fireworks show contractors last week. The potential display companies would be responsible for submitting a...
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
kotatv.com
DCI: Jailed Rapid City woman died from methamphetamine toxicity
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman who died after being held in the Pennington County Jail reportedly died of methamphetamine toxicity, according to the final report from the state’s Division of Investigation. Abbey Steele, 20, was arrested in Rapid City Nov. 26 on six outstanding warrants.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
newscenter1.tv
What is being built on Mount Rushmore Rd?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – When traveling on Mt. Rushmore Road, you may be delayed by a lane closure. Currently, a portion of Mt. Rushmore Road is one-lane due to the construction on the corner of Mt. Rushmore Road and Flormann St. 2202 Mt. Rushmore Road will become the new home of Dakota Title LLC.
kotatv.com
Pool looks to build strong program at Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Courtney Pool is in her first season as head coach of the Sturgis girls basketball team. She is no stranger to the program as she previously worked as a Scoopers assistant when her sister Jordan Proefrock served as the head coach.
KEVN
Rapid City fender bender turns into assault
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a suspect in a minor traffic crash that turned into an assault at a railroad crossing on East North Street, Rapid City. Saturday, around 1:50 p.m., a driver had stopped at the crossing due to a train when the car was hit from behind by another vehicle. Then, according to the victim, upon getting out of the vehicle to look at the damage, a male passenger got out of the other vehicle and began to assault the victim. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and the driver took off.
kotatv.com
Cowboys take final ride at Rodeo Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On the final day of Rodeo Rapid City, fans were treated to a special matinee performance featuring some of the world’s top cowboys. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were unable to wrap up their home schedule with a bang as they fell victim to the Great Falls Americans. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
KELOLAND TV
KEVN
Intoxicated individuals issue on Mt. Rushmore Rd.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An issue allegedly shared by several local businesses is now getting the attention of the Rapid City legal and finance committee. During the meeting on Wednesday councilman, Pat Jones brought up an issue that some businesses on Mt. Rushmore Road say they have been facing for a while. Early morning alcohol sales involving homeless people who would later cause an issue for businesses.
newscenter1.tv
Where is violent assault most common in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you’ve lived in Rapid City, you’ve likely heard a good deal about ‘Knollwood,’ ‘The Big Three,’ and ‘Surfwood,’ all terms referring to a small area of the city between Surfwood Drive and Knollwood Drive that has been continuously plagued by violent crime. While that area does suffer from a crime problem, it’s not the only part of Rapid City that does.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police report missing 13-year-old found safe
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): Brooklyn Kline has been located safe. RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Brooklyn Kline. Officers have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing early Sunday morning. Brooklyn is a Caucasian female standing 5’2″, 120 lbs, with hazel eyes. She was last seen in the unit block of Knollwood Drive. Her clothing description is unknown.
mitchellnow.com
Police say officer shot suspect who held clerk hostage at gas station in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a man after he took a gas station clerk in South Dakota hostage with a knife. KELO-TV reports that Rapid City Chief of Police Don Hedrick said that the suspect entered the gas station Friday and held a knife to the clerk’s throat, fending off a bystander’s efforts to intervene. The suspect then brought the clerk outside with the knife still held near her. In a release sent Friday evening, the Attorney General’s Office said that the suspect refused commands to surrender before he was shot. He died later at a hospital.
newscenter1.tv
Four years later: looking back at the disappearance of Serenity Dennard
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Friday marks the four-year anniversary of the disappearance of then-9-year-old Serenity Dennard after she ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville at 11:20 a.m. February 3, 2019. Her disappearance set off a nearly two-year-long search by dozens of agencies, hundreds of members of law enforcement, and thousands of volunteers.
kotatv.com
STM girls earn big win over Red Cloud
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 13-3 St. Thomas More girls basketball team hosted 15-0 Red Cloud Monday night. The Cavaliers got the win 56-46. The STM and Red Cloud boys teams will meet Tuesday in Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
City Street Sweepers are cleaning up Rapid City, 2500 tons of debris. That’s a lot of trash!
RAPID CITY, SD—They don’t possess the speed of the police cruisers, the brawn of the Solid Waste dumpsters or the girth of the dump trucks and plows over at the City streets department. When it comes to speed and maneuverability, they are the sloths of the City fleet.
