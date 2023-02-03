ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Winter storm watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe, Sierra Nevada

(KTXL) — A winter storm watch has been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and the Sierra Nevada, according to the FOX40 Weather Center.

The FOX40 Weather center said the Greater Lake Tahoe area will be under a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. until Sunday evening. The West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada, Western Plumas County and Lassen Park will be under a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Saturday until Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy mountain snow will be expected from Saturday night through Sunday morning. During this time, the NWS is expecting there will be travel delays expected along with chain controls.

Road closures are also possible.

Rain is also expected Saturday evening through Sunday in the Valley with the heaviest rain being in the Sacramento Valley and lower foothills, according to the NWS.

FOX40

Here is how much snow and rain Northern California saw

(KTXL) — A preliminary snow report from the National Weather Service showed how much it snowed and rained across Northern California in a 48-hour period from Saturday morning through Monday morning. According to the NWS, the Sierra Snow Lab saw 20.9 inches of snow, while the Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort and Sugar Bowl saw 19 […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Blustery, cold weekend storm adds to California's big snowpack

SACRAMENTO — A blustery weekend storm added to California's big mountain snowpack, leaving icy conditions in the Sierra Nevada early Monday.Chains were required on sections of Sierra highways, but a backcountry avalanche warning for the greater Lake Tahoe area expired around sunrise.For a time on Sunday, about 74 miles (119 kilometers) of U.S. 395 were closed due to whiteout conditions, according to the California Department of Transportation.The storm dropped 16 inches to 24 inches (40-61 centimeters) of snow at Mammoth Mountain in the Eastern Sierra and the season total so far at its main lodge surpassed 400 inches (1,016 cm),...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

More Wintry Weather in Northern Nevada, Avalanche Warning for the Sierra

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains, as more wintry weather hit Northern Nevada Sunday morning. The warning is set to expire at 7 a.m. Monday morning, February 6. That includes the Greater Lake Tahoe region. The Sierra Avalanche Center says the...
NEVADA STATE
abc10.com

Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Expect strong winds in the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Strong winds and even stronger gusts are predicted from Saturday night through Sunday morning in the valley and foothills, according to the National Weather Service. – Video above: Travelers in the Sierra bracing for snow Those in the valley and foothills can expect to see gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour and as low […]
CBS Sacramento

Sunday Sierra snow storm snarls traffic near Tahoe and Truckee

SACRAMENTO -- The snowfall caused a day full of traffic backups standstill at times due to holds on both Highway 50 and I-80, leading in and out of the Lake Tahoe area.Chain controls were in effect Sunday as the snow surprised some Sierra travelers. "It's my first time driving with chains in the snow. Feels like you're driving on flats," said traveler Dwain Crawley. A busy day putting on and taking off chains is a picture of a bustling snow season for chain installer George Porter. "January, February, and December have been a lot better than most, probably the last...
TRUCKEE, CA
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Four-foot waves on Lake Tahoe and 100 mph gusts expected this weekend

(KTXL) — Severe winter storm warnings have been issued for the Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Northwestern Sierra Nevada and Lassen National Volcanic Park for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The storm warnings will begin at 4 p.m. for Lassen and the Northern Sierra and at 7 p.m. for the Lake Tahoe Area. The […]
NEWStalk 870

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
smchseagleeye.com

Atmospheric River hits the West Coast

Record breaking storms that started off hitting up north on Dec. 31, 2022 continues to make its way down to Orange County through the winter. After excessive amounts of burning fossil fuels pollute the atmosphere, heat begins to trap more moisture in the upper-level ridge. As a result of this climate change, intense storms called an atmospheric river plunge across the West Coast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm could bring several inches of snow to much of East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory calling for snow on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho. The incoming storm should arrive by around 11 a.m. Sunday and continue bringing snow to East Idaho until around 8 a.m. Monday, the weather service reported. Up to 7 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Island Park, Albion, Almo, Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor...
IDAHO STATE
Record-Courier

The Feb. 6, 2023, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Discussion of piping 920 feet of the Henningsen Ditch returns to the Douglas County Water Conveyance Committee 4 p.m. today. Debate on the proposal, located along Highway 395 north of Riverview, was tabled in December while the applicants redesigned the pipeline. The committee meets in Room 306 of the Minden Inn, 1594 Esmeralda Ave.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
natureworldnews.com

Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Rattle Buffalo While Severe Thunderstorms Form Over Texas, Power Outage Continues

Locals in Buffalo were alarmed by a magnitude 3.8 earthquake, and severe thunderstorms are forecast for Texas, making the continuing power outage more challenging. Only a few days after the state was pummeled by a brutal ice storm that froze roadways and cost the lives of at least seven people, parts of the Rockies and the West will likely receive snow, and possibly severe thunderstorms will start to form in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
2news.com

Two local realtor organizations join forces under Sierra Nevada Realtors name

The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties. The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single...
RENO, NV
KUOW

Winter isn't done with the Pacific Northwest

January might have been a "dud" in terms of typical La Niña winter weather patterns, but Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond says there's plenty more winter ahead. "Looking ahead to February into March, we should have a return of more normal weather and growth in the snowpack," Bond says. "And here's hoping that snowpack comes around, because there's some places that we could use a little bit more."
WASHINGTON STATE
