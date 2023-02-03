Read full article on original website
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after reappearing at alleged burglary scene
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he reappeared at the same address he allegedly burglarized in January. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Daniel J. Petty, 36, of Topeka, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, in connection to a January burglary. On Jan....
WIBW
Hiawatha men arrested after officials allegedly find meth in home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Hiawatha men were arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine in their home. Around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force searched a home at 714 Iowa St. in Hiawatha after a warrant was granted. During...
Suspect arrested for arson at Topeka park fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – About 6 acres of land at the MacLennan Park trail system in Topeka were scorched as a result of arson. The Topeka Fire Department is labeling the situation as a grass fire on social media and is warning the public to avoid the area of 6th St. and Fairlawn Rd. No structures, […]
WIBW
Shots fired in NE Topeka lead to man’s arrest after gun found to be stolen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard gunshots, saw a man throw the gun in a yard and found that it was stolen. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, while officers were on patrol they heard gunshots in the area of SE 10th and Lawrence St.
WIBW
Topeka man arrested after drugs found during Jackson Co. traffic stop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, a deputy pulled over a 2011 Scion XB on U.S. Highway 75 near 102nd Rd. in the southern part of the county.
WIBW
Charges filed against man accused of killing tow truck driver in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Murder charges have been filed against a man who allegedly shot and killed a tow truck driver in Central Topeka at the end of January. Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that his office has filed charges against Wesley Tyrone Rayton, the man accused of shooting a tow truck driver in central Topeka marking the city’s seventh murder in 2023.
WIBW
Junction City woman in custody for felony warrant
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman sought by the Junction City Police Department turned herself on Monday afternoon. According to the Junction City Police Department, on Monday, February 6, Jeana Foley was taken into custody on three charges of Aggravated Interference with Parental Custody. Officials said all three children,...
WIBW
Two behind bars after meth found in Hiawatha apartment following search
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a search warrant was executed over the weekend, two people were arrested after meth was found in a Hiawatha apartment. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, officials executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon St. Apt. 2 in Hiawatha in connection to an ongoing investigation.
Manhattan man arrested after threatening police
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody after making threats to police over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department reports that two officers were investigating a verbal argument between a man and a woman at noon on Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. The man pulled out a sharp […]
WIBW
Three arrested after loaded syringes, guns, drugs found during traffic stop
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were arrested after loaded syringes, guns and drugs were found during a Jackson Co. traffic stop. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday, Feb. 4, a deputy pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had been headed south on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Rd.
WIBW
Man accused of killing Topeka woman in chase arrested more than 1 year later
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man accused of killing a Topeka woman in a 2021 summer police chase has been arrested for the crime more than a year later. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, was arrested on a local warrant for murder in the first degree. The warrant was connected to a police chase that began in Holton on May 27, 2021.
WIBW
Topeka man lands behind bars after meth found following stolen car chase
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars in Brown County after methamphetamine was found following a stolen car chase over the weekend. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were notified that a vehicle stolen from Hiawatha days before had been found near 130th and Falcon Rd. on the Kickapoo reservation.
Topeka man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is in custody on several charges following an early morning pursuit from deputies. Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle near the intersection of Southwest 10th St. and Southwest Kent Place. It had a license plate that didn’t […]
WIBW
RCPD releases 2022 Crime Stats
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Dept. says crime was generally down over the past year. RCPD released its 2022 Riley County Crime Stats, which report one homicide, 40 rapes, 11 robberies, and 122 aggravated assault/batteries in 2022. The single homicide equals the one reported in 2021, while the robberies and assaults were down nine and 23, respectively. The 40 rape cases, however, were up five from the previous year.
1350kman.com
Manhattan murder suspect arrested in jail for trafficking contraband
A Manhattan man jailed on a murder charge was arrested Friday while in custody on a warrant for trafficking contraband into the facility and for criminal damage to property. RCPD says the warrant stems from a December 18 incident where 28-year-old Kamahl Bobian reportedly smashed an inmate kiosk and telephone and took broken glass from the kiosk and passed it along to another inmate. The warrant holds a bond of $5,000.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening officers with “sharp object”
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Manhattan is behind Pottawatomie Co. bars after he allegedly threatened three RCPD officers with a “sharp object.”. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around noon on Friday, Feb. 3, officials were called to investigate a verbal altercation between a man and a woman.
‘Bosco’ the bloodhound allegedly stolen from Topeka home, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking for help from Shawnee County residents in locating a stolen bloodhound Friday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that a 14-year-old bloodhound named Bosco was allegedly stolen from a home in the 5500 block of Southwest Wanamaker Rd. on Jan. 28. The SNSO […]
WIBW
Officials hunt for 5 accused of stealing $500 in food from Manhattan Fat Shack
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for at least five people who stole around $500 in food from Fat Shack in an early-morning weekend theft. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of theft.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: EPD confirms shots fired early Monday morning
Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning. Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m. “I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she...
WIBW
One arrested for grass fire near Cedar Crest in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in custody for a grass fire started near the Governor’s Mansion. Crews worked to extinguish a grass fire near Cedar Crest at 6th and Fairlawn. A Topeka Fire Dept. Battalion Chief told 13 NEWS the fire started around 1 p.m. Monday. They put it out around 3:30 p.m., and will periodically monitor the area as it continues to smolder.
