Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Death toll rises to at least 3.4k in Turkey, bordering Syria

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles...
Infant born in earthquake rubble saved by Syrian rescuers

Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl was found buried under the...
What’s driving up egg prices? Social media spawns conspiracy theories

The high price of eggs at grocery stores across the country has spawned conspiracy theories as social media users look for a villain to blame. The latest: Chicken feed. Some users on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter have posted that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculated common chicken feed products are the cause. Some even suggest feed producers intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.
