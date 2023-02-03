Read full article on original website
Related
'Total miscalculation': China goes into crisis management mode on balloon fallout
As the new year got underway in China, hopes appeared to be running high that an easing of tensions with the United States could unfold in the months ahead.
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Death toll rises to at least 3.4k in Turkey, bordering Syria
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria on Monday, killing more than 3,400 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble. Authorities feared the death toll would keep climbing as rescuers searched through tangles...
Infant born in earthquake rubble saved by Syrian rescuers
Residents in a northwest Syrian town discovered a crying infant whose mother appears to have given birth to her while buried underneath the rubble of a five-story apartment building leveled by this week’s devastating earthquake, relatives and a doctor said Tuesday. The newborn girl was found buried under the...
What’s driving up egg prices? Social media spawns conspiracy theories
The high price of eggs at grocery stores across the country has spawned conspiracy theories as social media users look for a villain to blame. The latest: Chicken feed. Some users on Facebook, TikTok and Twitter have posted that their hens stopped laying eggs and speculated common chicken feed products are the cause. Some even suggest feed producers intentionally made their products deficient to stop backyard egg production, forcing people to buy eggs at inflated prices.
Death toll passes 11k in Turkey earthquake as hope fades for finding more survivors
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkey and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world’s deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000. Turkish...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
91K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0