Saint Louis, MO

Man fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Broadway and Bates Street at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a 2-vehicle crash, where the 36-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was found unconscious and not breathing from a gunshot to the neck.
Security guard robbed at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis parking garage

ST. LOUIS — A security guard was robbed at gunpoint Friday night by two masked suspects in a downtown St. Louis parking garage. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at 9th Street Garage, located at 911 Olive St. That's when a 43-year-old security guard discovered two men chasing cars in the garage.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident

The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
East St. Louis shooting leaves one dead, one injured

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an East St. Louis intersection. Police were called to 18th Street and Missouri Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found the driver of a car shot dead and the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities with the Illinois State Police said.
1 dead, 5 injured, after fire in Cahokia Heights

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — One person is dead, two people are in critical condition and three firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning in a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire happened at a home on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights, right off Grand Street. The Cahokia Volunteer...
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
