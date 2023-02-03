Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri entrepreneur wants to give away $1billionAsh JurbergMissouri State
Beloved local grocer opening new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Gruesome Murder From 1983 Has Left a St Louis Jane Doe Unidentified for 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Saint Louis, MO
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Spots in Saint LouisEast Coast TravelerSaint Louis, MO
Related
Teen boy fatally shot in the face Sunday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A teenager was fatally shot in the face Sunday evening in St. Louis, police investigators said. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street, three blocks north of the Dome at America's Center in the city's Columbus Square neighborhood.
Man fatally shot in St. Louis Saturday
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man Saturday. Police said officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of S. Broadway and Bates Street at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a 2-vehicle crash, where the 36-year-old driver of a Pontiac Grand Prix was found unconscious and not breathing from a gunshot to the neck.
Security guard robbed at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis parking garage
ST. LOUIS — A security guard was robbed at gunpoint Friday night by two masked suspects in a downtown St. Louis parking garage. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday at 9th Street Garage, located at 911 Olive St. That's when a 43-year-old security guard discovered two men chasing cars in the garage.
It's been 15 years since the deadly Kirkwood City Hall shooting
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood community was changed forever by a mass shooting at city hall on Feb. 7, 2008. Fifteen years ago, six people were killed after Charlie "Cookie" Thornton opened fire at a Kirkwood City Council meeting. Thornton was shot and killed during a shootout with officers who responded to the scene.
2 injured early Monday in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A double shooting left two women injured Monday morning in north St. Louis, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers received a call early Monday from a local hospital about a shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. that morning. Two women, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, said they were in the parking lot of King Grill, located at 3741 St. Louis Ave., when they heard gunshots and felt pain in their legs.
Police: Thieves nab 4 vehicles within 20 minutes in south St. Louis
After St. Louis police reported 149 cars stolen in a single week, a new wave has begun.
advantagenews.com
Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident
The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
Police investigating Ferguson shooting Saturday evening
A man was shot and killed in Ferguson Saturday evening.
17-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis City Saturday evening
A teen was shot and killed in St. Louis City Sunday evening.
Arrest made for child's strangulation
Prosecutors claim Henry Hughes shot a man dead and killed a three-year-old in a south St. Louis home on February 2. Murder, burglary, and robbery charges have been filed against Hughes.
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis shooting leaves one dead, one injured
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an East St. Louis intersection. Police were called to 18th Street and Missouri Avenue just after 2 p.m. for a shooting. There, they found the driver of a car shot dead and the passenger suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities with the Illinois State Police said.
1 dead, 5 injured, after fire in Cahokia Heights
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill — One person is dead, two people are in critical condition and three firefighters suffered minor injuries Tuesday morning in a fire in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The fire happened at a home on N. 45th Street in Cahokia Heights, right off Grand Street. The Cahokia Volunteer...
abc17news.com
Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
myleaderpaper.com
Sheriff’s Office arrests man following standoff in Hillsboro area
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
Trampoline fight in Illinois involving more than 150 juveniles
A fight involving more than 150 juveniles broke out Saturday night.
2 found shot inside car Saturday in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man is dead after a Saturday double shooting in East St. Louis. According to Illinois State Police, the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of 18th Street and Old Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. 2 people...
KSDK
St. Louis man charged in deaths of man, toddler
3-year-old Octavia Williams and 60-year-old Tommy Williams were found dead in a south St. Louis home Thursday night. Henry Hughes was charged for their deaths.
St. Louis County police investigate Saturday night homicide in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating a man's death in Ferguson. According to St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the Ferguson Police Department responded to a welfare check call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Marguerite Avenue.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 3