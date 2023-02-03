Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
May trials set in 2022 Grand Island police shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two trials are scheduled in May for suspects connected to an August shooting incident involving Grand Island police. Omar Tax Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged with 17 felonies in connection with the incident, including six counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Accessory to a Felony, two counts of Terroristic Threats, two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.
KSNB Local4
Central Community College host annual early childhood education conference
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College hosted their annual Early Education Conference earlier on Saturday. CCC has held an early childhood conference since 1994. This years’ conference focused on the Autism Spectrum Disorder, celebrating milestones, creating outdoor learning spaces, and mindfulness an compassion in early care and education settings. The topics were submitted through a poll from educators.
KSNB Local4
More volunteers needed for Red Cross Disaster Action Teams
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross is hoping more people will sign up to become a Disaster Action Team member. The Red Cross responded to house fires in both McCook and Grand Island on Sunday. The volunteers who helped in these responses are part of the Disaster Action Team.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High School host first-ever robotics tournament
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made on the campus of Grand Island Senior High School, as one of the schools’ newest program took a major step forward. GISH hosted the “Clash on the Platte” Robotic Tournament. It’s the first time in school history a robotic tournament came to GISH and featured schools from across the region including the Cornhusker state, Kansas and Missouri.
KSNB Local4
New voice “running” the PA microphone at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The only sound in Fonner Park on Monday afternoon was employees getting the place ready for the first race day on Friday February 10. On that day, there will be more hustle and bustle, and the sound of Dustyn Stortzum on the call. His path to the press box at Fonner Park started all the back in high school with Striv Sports and calling high school games.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Game and Parks expands central Nebraska recreation area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is taking steps toward the possibility of expanding a recreation area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation transferred 145 acres to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to be included as an addition to Mormon Island State Recreation Area. The park...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge sends Doniphan woman to prison
DONIPHAN, Neb. -- Over five years in prison was given to a Doniphan woman due to a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Stacy Lynn Delamotte, of Doniphan, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. Delamotte was charged for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She will serve 70 months in prison along with a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system. Delamotte will also forfeit to the United States $6,000, which was seized as profits from her drug activities.
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Nebraskans urged to be ready after fiery train derailment full of hazardous materials
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Adams County Emergency Management is sharing advice on what to do if a massive train derailment happens in Nebraska. This comes as monitoring continues in Ohio, where crews have been scrambling to avert a catastrophic explosion. The threat has grown after about 50 cars went...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan woman sentenced for meth distribution charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Doniphan woman heading to prison on a drug charge. Stacy Lynn Delamotte, 36, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Delamotte to 70 months’ imprisonment. After...
bestattractions.org
Upbeat Things to Do in Grand Island, Nebraska
There are plenty of things to do in Grand Island, Nebraska. There are many museums and theaters to visit. You can also find plenty of places to enjoy the outdoors. So whether you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, a romantic getaway, or a great trip for couples, there’s something for everyone in this city.
NebraskaTV
GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
WOWT
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island boys bowling wins 2nd-straight Class A Championship
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Back to back. That’s the hope of any team in any sport looking to defend a state championship they won the year before, so with the Class A state bowling championships hitting the lanes in Lincoln Monday, there was a very big target on the back of reigning Class A boys champ Grand Island.
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls bowling earns Class A runner-up finish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Talk about a day of highs and lows. The Grand Island girls bowling team started Monday on about the worst note you could have - a convincing 3-0 loss to Norfolk to open the Class A state tournament. One more loss and their time in Lincoln was over before it even began.
