FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
WNBA investigating salary-cap claims against Las Vegas AcesHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Eloise Monaghan, Founder of Honey Birdette, Unveils First US Retail Outlet of SGT. Puppa at Fashion Show Las VegasJot BeatLas Vegas, NV
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
thehypemagazine.com
Madoa Sankara & Sudan 6ix “That’s That Girl”
Community is at the heart of Madoa Sankara’s creations. As a multifaceted hip-hop musician, he has mastered the art of combining impactful lyricism and classic boom bap. His undying passion and pursuit within the music industry and higher education have led him down a bright path. The name Madoa derives from his African ancestry, and just as his stage name carries meaning, his music also does. The bumping bass and irresistible beats of hip-hop, rap, and R&B exist within the soul of the places he grew up. Raised in Newport News, VA, residing in Fayetteville, NC, and now inhabiting Raleigh, North Carolina, Sankara always remembers the significance of his southern roots. The local hip-hop scene in the liberal area of Raleigh encourages Sankara to form genuine connections with fans and fellow artists. After releasing the fan-favorite track “City Lights (Raleigh Tribute)” off his solo project Witt, Sankara has returned with a hit new single off of his joint EP with artist and producer Sudan 6ix. Off their new EP The Poet and 6ix, the duo embodies old school hip hop with their vibrant new track, “That’s That Girl.”
thehypemagazine.com
(Supreme) Diamond D: A Day In The Life
Let’s hop right into this single, “Faithful,” featuring Westside Gunn — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. I’ve always liked what Griselda stood for; being Boom-Bap based and not necessarily worrying about radio play, but still amassing a huge following…so I reached out to Westside one day, and he pulled up to the studio and laid his verse down. It was all based on mutual respect.
thehypemagazine.com
Galactic of music: Nonchalant Sosaa
Nonchalant Sosaa” An Amazing Multitalented artist of the hip-hop culture, a balanced, focused, and metaphorical lyricists. And here we are talking about the identical artist they say Nonchalant Sosaa Looks like- Chief Keef 2.0.”. Nonchalant Sosaa is a fresh young and rising artist in the talented city of Baton...
thehypemagazine.com
Nezsa presents a dynamic new single, “Should Have Cared”
Canada-based Nigerian alternative R&B singer-songwriter Nezsa is an emerging artist with massive talent and range. She displays a brand new single, “Should Have Cared,” from her highly anticipated debut album To All The Heartbreakers, which is set for release this Spring. The song “Should Have Cared” is a...
thehypemagazine.com
Murphy Lee on the New Murph His ‘2ndtime Around’
In this Live Session with St. Louis music pioneer Murphy Lee of the world-famous St.Lunatics, we get into his new “2ndtime Around” project available only via the online store on his site. The project celebrates a new musicality from Murph with the warmth of some classic stylings comingled with his signature storytelling and delivery. The project is bold and full-flavored, I’m digging this “new Murph”.
thehypemagazine.com
Christian Royce Announces His New Single “Death Over Life”
2023 breakout artist Christian Royce officially announces his new single “Death Over Life.” The anticipated single is set to release on all platforms February 6th. In an ever-growing industry, Christian Royce is that fresh breath of air to the music game. The new-school melodic, diverse R&B/HipHop/Pop artist hails from New Britain, Connecticut has already gotten fans in a frenzy. At only 23 years old, he has accomplished more than some do in a life-time with unreleased singles with 21 savage, D savage, Phresher, and many others.
