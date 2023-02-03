Community is at the heart of Madoa Sankara’s creations. As a multifaceted hip-hop musician, he has mastered the art of combining impactful lyricism and classic boom bap. His undying passion and pursuit within the music industry and higher education have led him down a bright path. The name Madoa derives from his African ancestry, and just as his stage name carries meaning, his music also does. The bumping bass and irresistible beats of hip-hop, rap, and R&B exist within the soul of the places he grew up. Raised in Newport News, VA, residing in Fayetteville, NC, and now inhabiting Raleigh, North Carolina, Sankara always remembers the significance of his southern roots. The local hip-hop scene in the liberal area of Raleigh encourages Sankara to form genuine connections with fans and fellow artists. After releasing the fan-favorite track “City Lights (Raleigh Tribute)” off his solo project Witt, Sankara has returned with a hit new single off of his joint EP with artist and producer Sudan 6ix. Off their new EP The Poet and 6ix, the duo embodies old school hip hop with their vibrant new track, “That’s That Girl.”

2 DAYS AGO