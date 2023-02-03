Sixth Street Museum District kicks off Black History Month with 2nd installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners

Read full article on original website
LRMA hosting concert for Black History Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating Black History Month with a concert this Friday, Feb. 10. The idea is not only to showcase artwork by African Americans who have shaped the history of the museum but also to celebrate the community of Laurel as well.
6pm Headlines 2/6
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy of Hattiesburg is celebrating its first year as a museum during Black History Month. The pharmacy is a reminder of Hattiesburg’s past. It was open from 1925 to 1996, serving the community and as a safe space for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
USM holds memorial concert for longtime professor - RAW
Quick response to Sandersville fire
Hattiesburg Craft Beer Festival moves to spring
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend. The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.
LIST: Mardi Gras parades happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Carnival season is in full swing, and a few Pine Belt cities are getting in on the fun. Here are a few Mardi Gras parades and events that will be happening his month in the Pine Belt:. Friday, Feb. 10. On Feb. 10, starting at...
Collins hosts 30th Veterans & Community Appreciation Gala
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans from all over the state and beyond gathered in Collins tonight for the Veterans and Community Appreciation Gala. Held by the Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee of the Pine Belt, the event serves as a way to honor MLK’s legacy by recognizing both veterans and community leaders.
Hattiesburg Jaycees open house vendor pop-up
‘Disability and the Holocaust’ discussion held in Hattiesburg Public Library
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Each year, the Center for Ethics and Health Humanities at the University of Southern Mississippi picks a different topic to focus on for the spring semester. This year, the topic is disability, and organizers chose to emphasize the subject by taking an in-depth look at disabilities during...
Oseola McCarty’s spirit of giving continues to impact the lives of Southern Miss students nearly three decades after her generous donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Imagine working all your life and saving hundreds of thousands of dollars. Instead of keeping the money all to yourself, you give it away in the hopes of helping people you may never even get the chance to see or know. Well, that’s exactly what Oseola...
Southern Miss looking for more campus police
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police are looking to add more officers to the department. With an enrollment of more than 14,000 students and 17 D-1 sports, university police are tasked with responding to emergencies and traffic control. Chief Rusty Keyes says that the...
Boil water notice in Jasper County’s Rose Hill community
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A small section of the Rose Hill community in Jasper County is under a boil water notice. The Rose Hill Water Association said the notice is due to a leak on the main line. “We appreciate our customer’s patience in this service area as we...
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
USM student earns Berkeley Lab Doctoral Fellowship
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A student at the University of Southern Mississippi has been awarded a distinguished, competitive doctoral fellowship. Yunfei Wang, a fourth-year graduate student, has been awarded an Advanced Light Source Doctoral Fellowship at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in Berkeley, Calif., and is the first student from Mississippi university to receive the fellowship.
Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - Two local barbers have teamed up to bring joy to their community. “We were just having a conversation, and she was like, ‘Maybe we should do something for the kids.’ We got a lot of unfortunate people around in our community, and I was like, ‘Let’s do it,” Trey Adams, a local barber, said.
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
AAA Ambulance Service receives 2 new ambulances in Forrest Co.
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The AAA Ambulance Service in Forrest County recently received two new ambulances. The state-of-the-art medical rigs now have advanced technology including a LUCAS device that performs automated CPR and a Power-LOAD stretcher system. Chuck Carter, CEO of AAA Ambulances, said each ambulance costs around $160,000,...
