Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mercy Corps helping victims after devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Syria, TurkeyEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: West Linn remains at the top after big win over Tualatin
There’s only three weeks left in the regular season, and there’s some serious league standings in play statewide. We’ve had some major matchups over the past week that have altered the standings for many leagues.
Photos: Olivia Hinck buzzer-beater lifts Benson girls basketball over Jefferson
The last time Portland Interscholastic League rivals Benson and Jefferson met on the court, the Techsters ended with a big 60-48 win. But Tuesday’s rematch was much, much closer. The Democrats kept the game close late, with Benson needing a buzzer-beater layup from Olivia Hinck to take a 62-61...
Girls basketball: Sherwood Lady Bowmen adjust to life without star player Ava Heiden
If the Sherwood Lady Bowmen are going to win their second consecutive Pacific Conference title, they’re going to have to win without their best player moving forward. Junior center Ava Heiden, the conference Player of the Year and a second-team all-state selection in 2022, is not expected to play again this season after suffering an ankle injury in December.
Portland Thorns announce 2023 regular-season, Challenge Cup schedule
At long last, the 2023 NWSL schedule has arrived. The reigning NWSL champion Portland Thorns’ 22-game regular-season schedule, plus the group stage for the 2023 Challenge Cup, was revealed Wednesday. Portland’s regular-season opener is scheduled for March 26 at 2 p.m. at Providence Park against the Orlando Pride. The...
Bill Oram: Portland goes public with its pitch for WNBA expansion
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert took the five-minute drive west on Broadway Monday night. She left an event touting Portland as a city deserving an expansion franchise and headed straight for the Moda Center. Could Portland’s route to landing a WNBA team be so direct?
Trail Blazers’ Shaedon Sharpe withdraws from 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has decided not to compete in the 2023 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, an NBA source has confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. Sharpe, the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, has emerged as one of the most dynamic dunkers in the league. But after originally choosing to participate in the contest, he has withdrawn.
The Blazers look small, will the trade deadline bring size?: Blazer focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) looked small during their 127-108 loss Monday night to the Milwaukee Bucks. With Thursday’s trade deadline looming, can the Blazers add size to the lineup?. On the latest episode of Blazer Focused, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach take a look at where the Blazers...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The next three games for the Portland Trail Blazers could be considered critical. Well, as critical as NBA games can be in February. The Blazers (26-28) host Golden State (28-26) on Wednesday, followed by Oklahoma City on Friday and then the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. All three opponents are...
Portland’s Matthew Marcus tries for fifth ‘Jeopardy’ victory on Wednesday’s show
Matthew Marcus’ winning streak kept going on “Jeopardy!” Tuesday night, which means Marcus will be trying for his fifth victory in the episode that airs Wednesday, Feb. 8. Marcus, a software developer from Portland, once again combined general knowledge and a winning betting strategy to emerge with the victory.
Trade front surrounding Trail Blazers relatively quiet; more Damian Lillard trade speculation: 2023 NBA trade deadline watch 3.0
All is mostly quiet in the rumor mill regarding the Portland Trail Blazers with Thursday’s noon NBA trade deadline looming. The Blazers are actively searching to make upgrades, but the franchise isn’t firmly being connected to many players reportedly available on the open market. Still, players on the...
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In Oregon Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes you know a restaurant is great before you even eat there because it’s always busy. The extreme version of that is a restaurant that not only is always busy, but that often seems to have a lot of people waiting – and for long periods – evidenced by a line that reaches outside the door. There are a few places like that in Portland, thanks to the Rose City’s epic food scene, but one that comes immediately to mind when thinking about this qualification is Screen Door. If you’re looking for an Oregon restaurant with a line out the door that is worth the wait and that deserves the hype, this is the one.
Oregon is the least romantic state in America, apparently
As the Day of Disappointed Partners (Valentine’s Day) draws near, the brands are sending out all the “studies” they can, in hopes that someone sees a headline and thinks, “Sure, that’s a thing a person could write about.”. This year, it’s a tie between Oregon...
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
Fired Linfield University professor wins more than $1 million in whistleblower suit against college
Linfield University has agreed to pay just over $1 million to settle a whistleblower suit filed by tenured English professor Daniel Pollack-Pelzner, who accused the university of firing him for speaking out against alleged sexual harassment and discrimination by university board trustees and the president. The university will pay Pollack-Pelzner...
Channel 6000
Rain, wind and snow returns to Oregon, Washington Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain, wind and snow take aim at western Oregon and Washington Tuesday with Portland’s latest cold front. Forecast rain totals are on the rise as the first few drops of rain fall along the coast starting at 6 a.m. Light rain will find its...
Early Wednesday showers taper off leaving Portland mostly cloudy; high 47
Early morning light rain should begin to taper off by the time most Portlanders are heading out the door Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the bulk of any morning rain could be done by about 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy much of the day with some sun breaks. The high will reach about 47 degrees.
See 6 private houses during the Irvington Historic Home Tour
The 2023 Irvington Historic District Home Tour presents six unique houses to experience virtually through three-dimensional walk-throughs, videos and photographs of architectural and design details. A $25 donation (irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) grants unlimited access to the online tour through March 5. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser go to help schools, senior programs,...
Lake Oswego investment adviser, known for KATU appearances, to lose licenses
A Lake Oswego investment adviser who attracted some of his customers with frequent appearances on a local television station will soon lose his license to operate in Oregon. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation accused David Swanson of defrauding several of his elderly clients. On Thursday, the division permanently revoked Swanson’s investment adviser and insurance licenses. The revocation goes into effect March 1.
A Portland high school student has Oregon governor’s ear on environmental justice
At 6 a.m. on a Tuesday last July, Danny Cage was packing for a camping trip with friends when his cellphone rang. The caller ID flashed “Salem.”. He picked up: The governor’s office was on the line. A staffer for Gov. Kate Brown told Cage, 17 at the time, that he had been nominated to serve on a state board, the just-revamped Environmental Justice Council.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon as jackpot grows to $747m
An Oregon retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Saturday night’s drawing, the Oregon Lottery said Monday. Meantime, the Powerball jackpot has grown to $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. Players willing to risk $2 face the long, long odds of winning the big prize. No...
