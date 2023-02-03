ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients

A proposed Arkansas law that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part time to receive federal housing assistance will head to the Senate after passing the House in a party-line vote Monday. Adults between the ages 19 and 64, except people with disabilities and participants in drug and alcohol treatment programs, would have […] The post Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Reaction to bill that would regulate bathroom use in schools

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – An Arkansas bill that mandates public school students use the bathroom of the gender in which they were born has passed the house and is headed for the senate. HB1156 would impact all pre-k through 12th grade public schools in the state. According to State Rep....
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

450 Arkansas National Guardsmen depart for Southwest Asia

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team departed to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that the...
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado Conference Center to host 2023 Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Conference Center is scheduled to host the 49th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The conference will start on February 26 and conclude on February 28, 2023.  The annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism will include sessions on tourism, the opportunity to learn more about marketing strategies, […]
EL DORADO, AR
southarkansassun.com

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible

Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium

ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
ROGERS, AR
nomadlawyer.org

Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families

Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
ARKANSAS STATE

