Seven measures filed for proposed constitutional amendment changes with Wednesday deadline looming
During the 2023 legislative session, Arkansas lawmakers will determine which issues they want to refer to voters on the 2024 ballot, but a looming deadline may limit those choices. The Arkansas General Assembly may refer three amendment proposals for voter consideration per regular legislative session, although they can choose not...
Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients
A proposed Arkansas law that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part time to receive federal housing assistance will head to the Senate after passing the House in a party-line vote Monday. Adults between the ages 19 and 64, except people with disabilities and participants in drug and alcohol treatment programs, would have […] The post Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas lawmakers debate bill that would regulate which bathrooms children use at school
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers are debatinga bill that would ban transgender people from using school restrooms that match their gender identity. This means trans girls would have to use the boys bathroom and trans boys would have to use the girls bathroom, although either could also use an individual, nongendered bathroom.
Arkansas Democrats file bill to increase pay for public school teachers and staff
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Democrats filed two bills to raise pay in public schools. State Sen. Greg Leding said teachers deserve to be paid more. "Democrats filed last week to give teachers a $10,000 raise and to raise the minimum salary from $36,000 to $50,000," he said. Leding...
Arkansas Democrat files bill to allow legal abortions when fetus cannot survive outside the womb
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A bill filed by Arkansas State Rep. Nicole Clowney of Fayetteville would create an exception toArkansas' near-total ban on abortion. HB1301 would make abortions legal when the fetus has an abnormality that would make it impossible for it to survive outside the womb. "These are...
Former Arkansas Senator sentenced for Bribery and Tax Fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced today to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and…
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas
NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring 1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
Bill filed to put Arkansas attorney general back in charge of reviewing citizen ballot issue titles
The Attorney General's role in the citizen ballot issue process would be restored under a bill filed this week at the state capitol. Under HB1320, the AG would be required to review and certify ballot titles before citizen groups could collect voter signatures to qualify proposals for the Arkansas ballot.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
Reaction to bill that would regulate bathroom use in schools
ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – An Arkansas bill that mandates public school students use the bathroom of the gender in which they were born has passed the house and is headed for the senate. HB1156 would impact all pre-k through 12th grade public schools in the state. According to State Rep....
Arkansas Fourth Week of 2023 House Regular Session
In the 4th week of the 2023 Regular Session, the House passed bills impacting taxes, healthcare, education, and criminal justice. Tax-related bills that passed the House this week included HB1026 and HB1143.
Possible Stricter Sentencing Laws in Arkansas, Companies Expand Paid Parental Leave, State Revenue Collections Increase and More
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he is hoping to enact stricter sentencing guidelines for violent and nonviolent offenses. Also, Walmart and Tyson Foods expanded their paid parental leave polices for U.S. employees this week. The companies employ thousands of Arkansans, Walmart has almost 55,000 associates in the state alone. Plus, University of Arkansas teams jump in the national polls and the state's revenue was above January's forecast, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican party's response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. KUAF will air the address and response live starting at 8 p.m.
Arkansas National Guard holds departure ceremony for 450 guardsmen
There were a lot of hugs and a few tears as troops across the state departed Sunday morning for deployment.
450 Arkansas National Guardsmen depart for Southwest Asia
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 450 Arkansas National Guardsmen from numerous supporting units of the 2-153 Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team departed to Fort Bliss, Texas on Sunday. After training in Fort Bliss, they will depart to Southwest Asia. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that the...
El Dorado Conference Center to host 2023 Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado Conference Center is scheduled to host the 49th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The conference will start on February 26 and conclude on February 28, 2023. The annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism will include sessions on tourism, the opportunity to learn more about marketing strategies, […]
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA): What It Is, How To Be Eligible
Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a program that provides TANF benefits to needy families. In this article, read and find out more about TEA and how to be eligible for the program. The Transitional Employment Assistance (TEA) is a welfare program of Arkansas under the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy...
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
Northwest Arkansas is getting a new aquarium
ROGERS, Ark. — A new aquarium is opening in Northwest Arkansas. The Blue Zoo is located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade Mall in Rogers. It has sharks, sting rays, reptiles, freshwater and saltwater fish, a tortoise and hundreds of birds. Visitors can interact with many of the animals, including...
Best 10 Places to Live in Arkansas State for Families
Places to Live in Arkansas State: For families wishing to live amidst nature, Arkansas is a dream state. This underrated state has everything in it to make your life happy and comfortable. From pristine lakes and free-flowing rivers to rugged mountains, there are so many natural wonders one can explore...
$50,000 winner in Arkansas from Saturday Powerball drawing
One lucky Arkansan walked away with a hefty prize following Saturday's Powerball drawing.
