Related
Cult of Mac
Triple-display MacBook Pro rig perches in attic ‘closet’ [Setups]
A room is what you make of it, and today’s featured computer setup finds a home in a room only a computer science student could make. He may have to live in a windowless attic, but he brings a lot of computing power and light to it, making it look and feel larger than it is.
Cult of Mac
New OnePlus mechanical keyboard plays well with Macs
Best-known for its smartphones, OnePlus broadened its horizons Tuesday by rolling out the new OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard, among other products. The keeb’s name may be off-kilter, but its design and functionality, co-engineered by well-known keyboard maker Keychron, look right on target for Mac users.
Cult of Mac
Get $18 off Ugreen’s new multiport wall charger with international plugs
Calling it “perfect for use anywhere in the world,” accessories maker Ugreen unveiled its new 65W Nexode GaN USB-C three-port wall charger Wednesday. Not sure about “anywhere,” but the new gallium nitride (GaN) charger comes with US, UK and EU plugs that you can easily swap in or out for use in many countries. And its two USB-C ports and one USB-A port make it handy for charging up to three devices at once.
Cult of Mac
Grab AirPods Pro 2 with a whopping $50 off
Apple’s excellent AirPods Pro 2 is down to its lowest price again. The earbuds retail for $249, but Amazon has discounted them to $199, a massive $50 off. This is the same price the AirPods Pro was available for during last year’s Black Friday. This post contains affiliate...
Cult of Mac
Find an irresistible mix of Apple Watch bands and cases for 15% off
The Cult of Mac Store has another sale going — through Saturday you can take 15% off a variety of cool accessories from Mifa and Elkson. This one’s especially good for Apple Watch fans. Mifa is known for its assortment of high-quality Apple Watch bands. Elkson does great...
Cult of Mac
Gift your valentine 2 dozen roses without breaking the bank
February has arrived, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Don’t become one of the unfortunate folks who approach this holiday unprepared — and overspend at the last minute out of desperation. Roses are a time-tested winner when considering what to get for your Valentine,...
Cult of Mac
Aqara devices in smart homes begin jump to Matter standard
Aqara began rolling out beta firmware designed to bring many of its devices already in smart homes in line with the new Matter connectivity protocol. Matter makes it easier for devices from different makers to work together. The update works via Aqara’s M2 Hub with more than 40 of the...
Cult of Mac
You can now buy a USB-C AirPods Pro case, just not from Apple
The guy who made headlines in 2021 for replacing an iPhone X’s Lighting port with a USB-C port — and then selling the handset for big bucks on eBay — is back. This time he’s modding AirPods Pro cases with USB-C instead of Lightning ports, and he’s selling them as well as 3D-printed parts.
Cult of Mac
Become an Amazon drop shipper with this $39 training bundle
Price of eggs got you down? You might not have to scramble to make your budget last the month if you start your own side hustle. Amazon drop shippers reportedly average $1,000 to $50,000 a month, and that extra cash can be especially useful with the prices of most goods rising.
Cult of Mac
Get killer deals on iPhones and Apple Watches before it’s too late
Amazon-owned discount site Woot! is back with another Apple bargain-fest. We spotted it Monday. It’ll let you grab a variety of iPhones and Apple Watches at discounted prices through February 11. A bunch of items are already sold out, like Apple Watch 7 and most of the iPhone series...
Cult of Mac
Get a refurbished MacBook Pro for just $335.99
Shopping for a new computer on a budget is hard. If you’re looking for a versatile laptop for work and relaxation that won’t break the bank, then check out this refurbished MacBook Pro that’s now on sale for $335.99. A budget MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro became...
Cult of Mac
Find the highest-quality original images online with Reverse Image Seach
You can use Google reverse image search to find a higher-resolution (and higher-quality) original version of an image online. If you’re putting together a presentation, making a YouTube video or writing a blog post, you want the highest quality versions of every image. You might feel stuck if you only have a low-quality picture and you need to fill a bigger space.
Cult of Mac
Translate text anywhere on your iPhone
You can instantly translate text anywhere on your iPhone and Mac. You don’t need to futz around retyping or copying text into a Google Translate tab — you can select text and get translations from 11 languages wherever you are. It’s extremely fast and it works everywhere: not...
Cult of Mac
Apple Pencil 2 is more affordable than ever after a $40 discount
The Apple Pencil 2 is again down to its lowest price of $89, a sweet $40 off its $129. If you use your iPad heavily for note-taking or sketching, the Apple Pencil 2 is a no-brainer. Apple’s handy iPad accessory can magnetically attach to the tablet and charge wirelessly.
Cult of Mac
Apple Pay Later could launch next month with iOS 16.4 [Updated]
Apple Pay Later reportedly has entered beta testing among Apple’s retail store employees, signaling that the “buy now, pay later” service is nearing public release. The move comes months after Apple announced the financing option at its Worldwide Developers Conference last June. Pay for your transactions over...
Cult of Mac
Gamers can gear up with new custom-fit wireless earbuds
Keyboard and mouse maker Logitech, whose Logitech G brand has made gaming headsets for the past couple of years, launched its first set of wireless gaming earbuds last week. Logitech G Fits True Wireless Gaming Earbuds are not only the first buds to use Lightspeed technology for strong, low-latency connectivity, they add Lightform technology for a custom fit that isolates sound and cancels external noise, the company said.
