Calling it “perfect for use anywhere in the world,” accessories maker Ugreen unveiled its new 65W Nexode GaN USB-C three-port wall charger Wednesday. Not sure about “anywhere,” but the new gallium nitride (GaN) charger comes with US, UK and EU plugs that you can easily swap in or out for use in many countries. And its two USB-C ports and one USB-A port make it handy for charging up to three devices at once.

9 HOURS AGO