ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Comments / 32

Guest
2d ago

Well the family of the person who this clown stabbed probably wants answers why their family member was stabbed. The clowns family should answer that as well

Reply
9
Dont like Demoncrats !!
2d ago

Yeah we all want answers!!! Why did he stab that person! And why didn’t he comply when told to drop knife!!!!! Answer that!!!! And why are y’all in the picture now??? Money??

Reply
2
Douglas
3d ago

demands!!! did the police ask him repeatedly, to stop! demands!! hahahahhahhaha

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Ohio man shot dead by police while cleaning out late grandmother’s home

An Ohio man was fatally shot by police while cleaning out his late grandmother’s home. Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Frasure was shot by officers in the city of Wyoming, near Cincinnati, on 30 January. According to family members, Frasure and his father were at the home on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue when police responded to a 911 call reporting people breaking into the residence, NBC reported. Authorities said that Frasure rushed to his minivan and refused to follow commands to exit. Police Chief Brooke Brady said the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a...
WYOMING, OH
KTLA

Family says son who died from fentanyl overdose bought drugs through Snapchat

The FBI is investigating the popular social media app Snapchat and its potential role in fentanyl overdose deaths. Investigators say teenagers use the app to purchase what they believe are prescription drugs, without knowing the actual drugs they’re receiving. Authorities are working to prevent the troubling rise in deaths as teens continue connecting with drug […]
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired

A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
MEMPHIS, TN
WHIO Dayton

High-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns found in man's home; police say possible mass shooting was prevented

A cache of high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns have been recovered at a man's Los Angeles apartment and authorities say a mass shooting may have been thwarted. On Tuesday morning, officers in Hollywood responded to a call from building security of a man making threats, according to law enforcement sources. The officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met" and they obtained a search warrant, the Los Angeles Police Department said. Police said they recovered "several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions" in the home. Some guns were found in front of a window, according to law enforcement sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
rolling out

Police shoot and kill Black man with no legs

While Tyre Nichols‘ funeral went on in Memphis, Tennessee, another fatal police shooting involving a Black man came to the forefront. On Jan. 26, Huntington Park, California police officers shot and killed Anthony Lowe Jr., a 36-year-old double amputee. “They murdered my son in a wheelchair- with no legs,”...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy