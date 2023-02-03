An Ohio man was fatally shot by police while cleaning out his late grandmother’s home. Twenty-eight-year-old Joe Frasure was shot by officers in the city of Wyoming, near Cincinnati, on 30 January. According to family members, Frasure and his father were at the home on the 300 block of Durrell Avenue when police responded to a 911 call reporting people breaking into the residence, NBC reported. Authorities said that Frasure rushed to his minivan and refused to follow commands to exit. Police Chief Brooke Brady said the vehicle then “reversed at a high rate of speed, before hitting a...

WYOMING, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO