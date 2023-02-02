Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
No. 3 LSU women's basketball edges Texas A&M; unbeaten clash at No. 1 South Carolina next
There was concern of looking ahead for No. 3 LSU women's basketball. As a showdown at No. 1 South Carolina looms, the Tigers appeared to squash those worries Sunday afternoon at Texas A&M. LSU scored the first nine points of the game at Reed Arena but had to hold on for dear life to emerge with the 72-66 victory vs. the Aggies.
postsouth.com
ESPN's Dick Vitale: LSU should honor Sue Gunter but not change Dale Brown Court name
BATON ROUGE - ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale clarified his thoughts on LSU potentially altering the name of its basketball court – Dale Brown Court – to include former women's basketball coach Sue Gunter on Sunday. Vitale tweeted on Friday that he believes it is "absurd" Louisiana...
postsouth.com
How Deion Sanders, Colorado football earned 'hard' commitment from LCA's Ju'Juan Johnson
Ju'Juan Johnson's love for his home state knows no bounds, and on his visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado football program a couple of weekends ago, he made it known. "I told the coaches from Colorado it was going to be hard to get me from (Louisiana) because I love this place," Johnson said. "But my relationship with Coach Prime and his foundation, it won me over honestly."
postsouth.com
Making the case for LSU football's Jayden Daniels as a strong 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate
BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly took a risk last spring when he decided to bring in Arizona State quarterback transfer Jayden Daniels from the portal. The Tigers already had three scholarship quarterbacks: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. Brennan had SEC starting experience. Nussmeier had a talented arm and could start in 2023 with Brennan gone. Howard was a top-40 freshman signee who could eventually push Nussmeier.
postsouth.com
Boys hoop squads head into final regular season games
WCHS (20-9) faces one more district foe when they tangle with Ascension Christian (13-13) at home Feb. 14. The Bulldogs face a potentially tough challenge in non-district fare when they host 4A foe St. Michael the Archangel (21-7) on Feb. 16. Plaquemine also has its eyes on a home berth...
postsouth.com
White Castle girls keep district lead after win over St. John
White Castle maintained its lead in District 8-1A girls basketball when the Lady Bulldogs defeated visiting St. John in action last Friday. The win kept White Castle (15-11, 3-0) unbeaten in the district race as action moved into the final week, which includes a clash on the road Friday against East Iberville (15-13, 1-1).
postsouth.com
Pointe Coupee Electric announces move to new wholesale electrical provider
A move to a new wholesale electrical provider in two years will usher in a new phase of modernization for Pointe Coupee Electric, which serves portions of Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes. PCE will enter into a new wholesale power supply agreement with NextEra Energy, a Fortune...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of illegal drugs
Agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit initiated a traffic stop that led to a pursuit on I-10 into West Baton Rouge Parish and ended with one arrest and seizure of more than five pounds of illegal drugs. The suspect, identified as Quentin Vezia, exited the...
