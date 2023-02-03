Volunteers needed to serve on St. Johns County boards and committees
St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees.
The current vacancies include:
- Architectural Review Committee
- Contractors Review Board
- Cultural Resources Review Board
- Library Advisory Board
These volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding various topics.
To view the requirements and download an application, please visit the Boards and Committees website by clicking here .
