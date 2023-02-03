ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers needed to serve on St. Johns County boards and committees

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago

St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees.

The current vacancies include:

  • Architectural Review Committee
  • Contractors Review Board
  • Cultural Resources Review Board
  • Library Advisory Board

These volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding various topics.

To view the requirements and download an application, please visit the Boards and Committees website by clicking here .

FLORIDA STATE
