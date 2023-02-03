Volunteers needed to serve on St. Johns County boards and committees

St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees.

The current vacancies include:

Architectural Review Committee

Contractors Review Board

Cultural Resources Review Board

Library Advisory Board

These volunteer positions consider and make recommendations regarding various topics.

To view the requirements and download an application, please visit the Boards and Committees website by clicking here .

