ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Pac Biz Times reports: New Nautical Bean to feature art and events in SLO

By Scott Hennessee
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ati1y_0kaq2Bnf00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports another Nautical Bean coffee shop is set to open in San Luis Obispo at 810 Orcutt Road. It will also be a fully operating art gallery that will play host to artistic events in the evenings.

Pacific Coast Business Times reporter Madeleine Benn appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about her article on the planned March opening of the 4th Nautical Bean in the San Luis Obispo area.

The post Pac Biz Times reports: New Nautical Bean to feature art and events in SLO appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy