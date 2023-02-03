Pac Biz Times reports: New Nautical Bean to feature art and events in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Pacific Coast Business Times reports another Nautical Bean coffee shop is set to open in San Luis Obispo at 810 Orcutt Road. It will also be a fully operating art gallery that will play host to artistic events in the evenings.

Pacific Coast Business Times reporter Madeleine Benn appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about her article on the planned March opening of the 4th Nautical Bean in the San Luis Obispo area.

