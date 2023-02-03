ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

‘1923’ Episode 5 Preview, ‘Ghost of Zebrina’ — Spencer Is Headed Home

By Erica Scassellati
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

1923 finally returns with episode 5 this week. The Yellowstone prequel left off with Spencer Dutton finally receiving the news of his brother’s death. After this shocking revelation, Spencer will travel to Montana with his wife, Alexandra. Meanwhile, the Duttons struggle to keep the ranch afloat back home, and Teonna ventures out on her own after fleeing the horrific boarding school. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA6kH_0kaq213e00
Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer in ‘1923’ Episode 5 | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Here’s where ‘1923’ left off for the Dutton family

In 1923 Episode 4, the Dutton family dealt with the aftermath of Banner Creighton’s attack. Cara Dutton steps up to lead the family while Jacob is recovering from his injuries. She attends the Livestock Association in Jacob’s place, and cooly tells the men that Jacob is busy combating cattle thieves. Cara also warns Banner that he will meet her nephew soon.

Meanwhile, Spencer and Alexandra enjoy a few blissful days on the beaches in Zanzibar. When Alex finds the letters that Cara wrote her nephew, they settle in to read them all. Eventually, Spencer learns of his brother’s death three months after the attack on the ranch.

‘1923’ Episode 5 is titled ‘Ghost of Zebrina’

The episode title for 1923 Episode 5 is “Ghost of Zebrina.” Promo images show Spencer and Alexandra preparing to leave Africa. The pair will board a ship and set sail for America, but the journey will be treacherous and likely take several weeks.

Back at the ranch, the Duttons hold on as best they can. Although Jacob Dutton doesn’t appear in promo images, we know that he is still alive based on the midseason trailer. Jack is chomping at the bit and ready to take down his family’s enemies. New enemies like Donald Whitfield (Tony Dalton) have also emerged.

After killing Sister Mary, Teonna is on the run from the horrific Native American boarding school she was forced to attend. Promo images show Teonna running into someone who might be willing to help her to freedom. The character is named Hank (Michael Greyeyes), and he appears to be herding sheep when he meets Teonna.

Back at the boarding school, the horrific Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché) won’t give up on getting Teonna back easily. Roché warned fans in an interview with TV Insider that his character’s behavior “gets worse in Episode 5.” He added, “What I’m going to do in Episode 5 is pretty bad.” Father Renaud may resort to tormenting Teonna’s friend Baapuxti (Leenah Robinson) to get answers.

‘1923’ Episode 5 release date and where to watch

1923 will return with episode 5 on February 5th, 2023. The new episode will be available on Paramount+ at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). 1923 Season 1 is anticipated to be eight episodes in total. However, the Yellowstone prequel has already been renewed for a second season. If the show doesn’t take any more breaks, then the first season finale will air on February 26.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste of Country

‘1923’: Spencer Dutton Actor Brandon Sklenar Blows Up Every Dutton Family Tree

Someone asked the guy who plays Spencer Dutton on 1923 how he's related to Kevin Costner's John Dutton on Yellowstone, and his response is a real problem. Charting the Dutton family tree is a popular hobby among Yellowstone fans. The Dutton Rules podcast team has been particularly aggressive with it — there's a whole lot of stopping, rewinding and screen-grabbing going on anytime someone walks around the family cemetery.
UTAH STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Decider.com

Is There A New Episode of ‘1923’ on Paramount+ Tonight? How To Watch

It’s been a tough start to 2023 for Taylor Sheridan fans. The last new episode of Yellowstone aired all the way back on January 1, and 1923, the Harrison Ford/Helen Mirren-led Yellowstone prequel, has been on hiatus since Sunday, January 8. If you’re looking for a bit of optimism, the second season of Sheridan’s Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller Mayor of Kingstown has returned, with the next new episode airing February 5 on Paramount+.
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers Speculation: This Is What Dex Heller Is Really After

Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after. GH Spoilers Speculation. So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
SheKnows

General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?

It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

274K+
Followers
127K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy