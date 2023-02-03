ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Thompson
4d ago

all the people complaining aren't even from bend, originally. typical...they have their piece of pie, and now want to shut down development.

KTVZ

Bend Chamber announces ADU Resource Fair for property owners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Bend Chamber, in partnership with Simplicity by Hayden Homes, is pleased to announce that an Accessory Dwelling Unity (ADU) Resource Fair will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 5-6:30PM at Open Space Event Studios. Now that Oregon State Legislature’s House Bill 2001 has...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend tourism declining according to ‘Visit Bend’ trends update

Visit Bend presented its biannual tourism-trends update to Bend City Council on Monday. Despite some local perceptions, tourism is on the decline. “There’s definitely been a softening in the industry in the last couple months. The reality is, the transient room tax is coming in about 10% softer than it did last year during the same few months,” President and CEO of Visit Bend Kevney Dugan said.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Police make 6 DUII arrests in 12 hours, including two re-arrests

Bend Police said their officers made six DUII arrests in less than 12 hours between Sunday night and Monday morning, including two people who were arrested twice. In most of the cases, the suspects had a reported blood alcohol content level of 0.2% or higher. That more than twice the legal limit.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort

A Corvallis woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Elk Lake on Saturday, bringing out Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, some of whom were training nearby, to assist in her trip to the hospital, a deputy said Sunday. The post Corvallis woman injured in snowmobile crash at Elk Lake; Deschutes County SAR assists in rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
CORVALLIS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers

A 50-year-old Sunriver man was arrested on several charges early Friday morning, accused of speeding 80-100 mph, sliding into a Sunriver snowbank and getting in a brief altercation with arresting officers, one of whom deployed a Taser. The post Sunriver man flees deputy on Hwy. 97 at 80-100 mph, is Tasered, arrested after altercation with officers appeared first on KTVZ.
SUNRIVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How deep is dog love? Several people fall through ice trying to rescue dogs

Two ice rescues in two days. Both incidents involved dogs breaking through ice and pet owners trying to rescue their canine companions also falling through the ice. “Watching this dog in distress, I felt I had to do something.”. Robert Yee of Bend was taking his dogs for a walk...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2

A Jefferson County judge sentenced a 31-year-old Redmond man to nearly 19 years in prison Friday for a drunken-driving crash on Highway 97 in November 2020 that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Culver mother and seriously injured two other people. The post Redmond man sentenced to nearly 19 years in prison in 2020 crash that killed Culver mother, injured 2 appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for

A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager. The post Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet

A Bend man was injured and flown to St. Charles Bend Sunday evening after crashing his snowmobile into a stationary tracked vehicle on the Cascade Lakes Highway, throwing him nearly 100 feet and sparking a fire that destroyed the snowmobile, authorities said. The post Bend snowmobiler flown to hospital after fiery crash into tracked vehicle threw him nearly 100 feet appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

