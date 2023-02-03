ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Seven local date ideas for Valentine's Day

Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, and Bloomington-Normal has a wide range of events and activities to help you celebrate. Here are a few ideas in and around town that may help you plan the perfect date. “Love, Laugh and Sing” at Jazz Upfront. Jazz UpFront will be holding a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ISU students, McLean County Board representative advocate for local grocery store in Uptown

Uptown Normal is a staple of the Illinois State University community. The area provides residents and students with options in entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Uptown’s unique architecture, wide sidewalks and its open, inviting aesthetic make it a near-perfect area for car-free living. However, one constant challenge that residents of the Uptown are faced with is a lack of affordable groceries.
NORMAL, IL
Students to hunt for opportunities at ISU's Spring Internship Fair Thursday

Illinois State University is hosting its Spring Internship Fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Brown Ballroom of the Bone Student Center. Students seeking internship opportunities will have the chance to meet with representatives from 53 different employers. A list of the employers that will be in attendance can be found online.
NORMAL, IL
Podcast: Redbird Report: Bright spots popping up across ISU sports

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this week's episode of Redbird Report, we take a look at the continued success of ISU women's basketball and discuss what to look for as ISU men's basketball's regular season hits the home stretch. We close out by taking a look at the bright spots coming up across the board in ISU sports after a busy weekend.
NORMAL, IL
Town of Normal provides updates on status of underpass construction project

In 2022, the Normal Town Council approved the construction of an underpass in Uptown Normal near Uptown Station. Director of Engineering and Public Works Ryan Otto explained that the underpass will allow for more convenience when boarding trains and crossing, as well as creating a better connection to the southern uptown area.
NORMAL, IL
Labat named MIC Gymnast of the Week

Illinois State gymnastics' Angelica Labat was named Midwest Independent Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season following her strong showing in the Redbirds' sweep of Centenary and Bowling Green. This is the 19th time Labat has been honored with the MIC Gymnast of the Week award...
NORMAL, IL
Roberts' return home blessing for family, ISU track and field

After spending the first semester of her collegiate career at Indiana, Windsor Roberts decided to return home and pole vault for Illinois State. "My expectations did not line up with the reality that was there, which I think was the big issue. And also, not having a visit was not great," Roberts said.
NORMAL, IL
History and Social Studies Symposium to focus on global conflict, harmony

The McLean County Museum of History, the Regional Office of Education #17 and Illinois State University’s Department of History will be hosting the annual History and Social Studies Symposium. The event will take place 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday in parts of the Bone Student Center and Schroeder...
NORMAL, IL
ISU baseball picked seventh in MVC preseason poll

Illinois State baseball was picked to finish seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll with sixth-year senior Jared Hart being named to the Preseason All-MVC team as announced Tuesday. Southern Illinois was picked to take the top spot coming off its 2022 regular season title by receiving 93 points...
NORMAL, IL

