Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
FOX Sports
Philadelphia Stars' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Philadelphia Stars' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Stars, coached by Bart Andrus, open the season on April 15 at the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium, and reserved...
FOX Sports
Brunson leads New York against Philadelphia after 41-point performance
Philadelphia 76ers (34-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (28-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York faces the Philadelphia 76ers after Jalen Brunson scored 41 points in the New York Knicks' 134-128 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks are 19-15 in...
FOX Sports
Portland makes its pitch for expansion WNBA franchise
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says she last visited Portland a few years back and watched a women's game between Oregon and Oregon State. She was struck by fans who were “rocking the house that night." So it's no surprise that Portland is a potential...
FOX Sports
Stars bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Ducks
Anaheim Ducks (16-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (28-13-10, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -340, Ducks +280. BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars look to end a three-game skid when they take on the Anaheim Ducks. Dallas is 28-13-10 overall and 13-5-6 in...
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Toronto, aims to end 9-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (14-40, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (25-30, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its nine-game skid with a victory over Toronto. The Raptors have gone 15-12 in home games. Toronto is ninth in the league allowing only 112.4...
FOX Sports
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim apologizes for comments on ACC teams 'buying' players
Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
FOX Sports
FOX Bet Super 6 winners highlighted before million dollar Super Bowl prize
Experiencing the thrill of victory has to be one of the sweetest things about sports. Think about it. Whether you're on the actual team as a player or cheering from the sideline as a devoted fan — there's nothing like hoisting that trophy at the end. Now, let's pause...
FOX Sports
USFL VP Daryl Johnson explains how the league will build on its success in Season 2 | No. 1 CFB Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young is joined by USFL VP Daryl Johnston to discuss how the league will build on the success it had in year one into year two. Johnston explains why he believes the caliber of play will improve in year two, and explains why the product will be even more appealing to fans with two new host cities.
FOX Sports
Did Brooklyn make the right deal trading Kyrie Irving to Mavs? | UNDISPUTED
Kyrie Irving is on his way to the Dallas Mavericks but according to reports, the Brooklyn Nets had two other offers. The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly proposed sending Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks while the Phoenix Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and numerous picks in exchange for Kyrie. Skip Bayless weighs in on whether Brooklyn made the right deal or not.
FOX Sports
Phoenix visits Brooklyn after Thomas' 47-point game
Phoenix Suns (29-26, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (32-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -4.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Phoenix Suns after Cameron Thomas scored 47 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 124-116 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
FOX Sports
Iowa-Northwestern football game set for Wrigley in November
Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season. Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats’ home game would be played Nov. 4. Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark’s first...
FOX Sports
Cleveland faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight win
Detroit Pistons (14-41, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (34-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland comes into a matchup against Detroit as winners of three straight games. The Cavaliers have gone 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 51.5...
FOX Sports
New Jersey Generals' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The New Jersey Generals' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The defending North Division champions, coached by Mike Riley, open the season on April 15 at the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium,...
FOX Sports
NBA legends on why 'LeBron's in his own category' of greatness
LeBron James has been great for so long that it was easy to take the Los Angeles Lakers forward for granted. But as he approaches the NBA's all-time scoring record, the entire sports world has taken notice. "I always thought Kareem was like on another planet with that particular record,"...
FOX Sports
Nets' Cam Thomas scores 47, makes history at age 21
Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start to beat the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-116 on Monday night. Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for...
FOX Sports
Tatum and Embiid clash in Boston-Philadelphia matchup
Philadelphia 76ers (34-18, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (38-16, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid meet when Boston squares off against Philadelphia. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points per game and Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid
Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
Comments / 0