Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO