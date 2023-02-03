PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos

Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev’s striking is as good as many people think it is. Volkanovski is set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 in a massive fight for both men’s legacies. Although Volkanovski is moving up in weight and is the betting underdog, he has confidence in his skills that he will get his hand raised, in large part due to him believing he has the striking advantage. However, Makhachev has made it clear he is gunning for the KO.

18 HOURS AGO