PFL announces main and co-main events for first three regular-season fight cards including the debuts of Shane Burgos and Thiago Santos

MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Ronda Rousey Dropped SmackDown Women's Championship
It was recently reported that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championships is one of five locked-in matches for WWE WrestleMania 39; however, that wasn't the original plan for the former UFC star according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio." At first,...
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
sportszion.com
“100% winner takes all, ZERO to the loser” Jake Paul agrees to face Logan Paul’s business partner KSI in boxing ring with new demands
Both KSI and Jake Paul have been talking about fighting in a boxing bout for a long time, but it appears this time it’s actually going to happen. There has been a growing trend among celebrities and those with a lot of influence on social media to participate in combat sports. From YouTube, examples of two well-known boxing figures are KSI and Jake Paul, who helped establish the trend.
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
ringsidenews.com
Match Stopped After Sonya Deville Suffers Bad Cut During WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville is one of the most dependable performers in the WWE women’s division. The 29-year-old is a major heel on WWE SmackDown, where she is featured regularly as part of her storyline feud with Charlotte Flair and other babyfaces. Speaking of Charlotte Flair, The Queen put her SmackDown...
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
Ryan Bader hits back at reported payout against Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290: “I wouldn’t be fighting if I was making that”
Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader made much more than reported on Saturday night. ‘Darth’ returned over the weekend at Bellator 290 against Fedor Emelianenko. The bout was actually a rematch of their prior clash in the finals of the Bellator heavyweight Grand Prix. In that January 2019 outing, Bader won by first-round knockout.
Fedor Emelianenko reveals the favorite fight of his legendary MMA career
Fedor Emelianenko has revealed his favourite fight from his legendary mixed martial arts career. Last night, the iconic career of Fedor Emelianenko finally came to an end. He took on Ryan Bader in a rematch for the Bellator heavyweight championship, with Bader easily winning the contest via TKO. Fedor was...
UFC commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors about special treatment
Following her historic UFC commentary debut, Laura Sanko addressed gross rumors about her. Sanko became the first female in the modern era to serve as a commentator for a UFC card. Sanko joined the broadcast team alongside Michael Bisping and John Gooden for UFC Vegas 68. The event was headlined by a heavyweight tilt between Sergey Spivak and Derrick Lewis. Spivak picked up the victory via first-round submission.
UFC Vegas 68 Results: Sergey Spivak stops Derrick Lewis in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Vegs 68 event is headlined by a heavyweight matchup featuring Derrick Lewis taking on Sergey Spivak. Lewis (26-10 MMA) enters the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back knockout losses to Sergei Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa in his most previous efforts. ‘The Black Beast’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fight overall, scoring stoppage wins over Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.
USADA releases statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition
The USADA has released a statement regarding the eligibility of Conor McGregor to resume competition. It was announced by UFC President, Dana White that former champion Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) would return to coach ‘The Ultimate Fighter ‘ against Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in May of this year.
Fedor Emelianenko reacts after suffering TKO loss in retirement fight against Ryan Bader
Fedor Emelianenko took his final bow at Bellator 290, and he has spoken out following his rematch with Ryan Bader. Emelianenko and Bader collided inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California this past Saturday night (February 4). “Darth” was putting the Bellator Heavyweight Championship on the line. Ultimately, Bader successfully retained the gold via first-round TKO. The Bellator 290 main event was the final fight in Emelianenko’s farewell tour.
Alexander Volkanovski questions Islam Makhachev’s striking ahead of UFC 284: “He’s got people around him saying he can strike. We’ll see.”
Alexander Volkanovski doesn’t think Islam Makhachev’s striking is as good as many people think it is. Volkanovski is set to challenge Makhachev for the lightweight title in the main event of UFC 284 in a massive fight for both men’s legacies. Although Volkanovski is moving up in weight and is the betting underdog, he has confidence in his skills that he will get his hand raised, in large part due to him believing he has the striking advantage. However, Makhachev has made it clear he is gunning for the KO.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
Francis Ngannou seemingly agrees to Tyson Fury’s requests for a mixed-rules bout: “What else?”
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is down for a mixed-rules bout with Tyson Fury. ‘The Predator’ left the UFC last month after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. As a result, Ngannou was quickly stripped of his heavyweight title. The promotion later announced that Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane would fight for the vacant championship in March.
