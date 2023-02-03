Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
James Gunn Assures Superman & Lois Fans The Show Is Too Well Liked For An Abrupt Cancellation
The future of DC Studios is slowly but surely being rebuilt. After James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new co-CEOs of DC Studios last year, comic book fans were hit with a sudden wave of uncertainty and unease. That feeling was only heightened when Gunn confirmed in December 2022 that Henry Cavill will not return as Superman in any forthcoming DC films or TV shows. The announcement, notably, came only a few months after Cavill made his surprise cameo appearance as Superman in "Black Adam."
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
Warner Bros Takes Stephen King Bestseller ‘Billy Summers’, Bad Robot & Appian Way To Produce
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. has acquired the Stephen King bestseller Billy Summers. While in development, the feature project will be produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way. If this comes out great, it could be a project for Abrams to direct with DiCaprio playing the title character. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are writing the screenplay. This was originally packaged as a ten-episode limited series, shopped around to cable networks and streamers, as we first told you last February, but the decision was made that Billy Summers would work better as a feature. Billy Summers is a...
Vincent D’Onofrio gives his stamp of approval on incoming DC project
Kingpin himself, Vincent D’Onofrio has shared his appreciation for one of the DC projects recently confirmed by James Gunn, proving once and for all that perhaps we CAN all just get along and like more than one franchise. In response to a retweet from director Matt Reeves, who shared...
DC Teases a New Team for Red Hood
Red Hood may have found a new team to lead in Lazarus Planet. The DC event spins out of the Batman vs. Robin limited series by Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar, with the huge volcano on Lazarus Island exploding and raining Lazarus resin across the globe. This resin is having a huge effect on not ...
James Gunn officially confirms the first comic book storyline that definitely won’t inspire ‘Superman: Legacy’
Ever since James Gunn first confirmed the existence and lineup of the DCU’s Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters and Superman: Legacy in particular, fans have been desperate to know which comic book storylines would be influencing the franchise’s revamped first wave of projects. Of course, some...
HBO Max Cancels Another DC Comics Show
DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are really going to have a nearly clean slate when their own vision of the DC Comics universe begins now that HBO Max has canceled one more series featuring the characters. Pennyworth, a prequel series about Alfred Pennyworth before he became Batman's butler, was canceled after its third season. Rebranding it as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler didn't exactly ignite interest in the show.
Fantastic Four: The Case for Galactus as Team's First MCU Villain
The Fantastic Four is finally coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their Phase Six solo film in 2025 - if they don't make some kind of cameo appearance first (which could arguably happen as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania...). It's not just the 2019 Disney-Fox merger deal that kept the F4 out ...
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
DC Studios head says ‘Batgirl’ was ‘not releasable’ and says management made the right decision by axing the completed film that cost $90 million
Actress Leslie Grace had been slated to play Batgirl in the unreleased film. Development of DC’s revamped cinematic universe is well underway after a series of underperforming projects and an inconsistent creative direction. But one of DC’s last most criticized decisions before its leadership was reorganized last October may have been justified, according to one of the studio’s new creative leads.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ here are the best post-apocalyptic TV shows
As The Last of Us reinvigorates the zombie craze on TV, the post-apocalypse is coming back into view. While there’s certainly been no lack of overgrown cities and transmissible illnesses on TV over the past decade, there hasn’t been a standout hit like we’re seeing now since, well, The Walking Dead. And with the genre poised to grow with new shows — like the upcoming Amazon Prime series based on Bethesda’s hugely popular post-apocalyptic open world role-playing series Fallout — we’re looking at what already out there is worth watching.
