Lincoln Co Commissioners February 6
The Lincoln County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday, with a relatively light agenda. The only true action item the five commissioners faced was approval for a grant from Community Connections in the amount of $1,190. The grant is anticipated to be used to purchase 10 Chromebooks for the non-profit’s family skill-building class directed at changing behavior.
Lincoln County Commissioners approve Community Connections Grant
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crowns and Gowns wrapped up Sunday evening in North Platte. The event is geared towards helping girls find their dream dresses for events no matter what their budget is. Miss America and others visited the event on Saturday evening where North Platte Mayor Kelliher gave...
Double Dips Ice Cream celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The employees at Double Dips ice cream in North Platte woke up early on Saturday morning to celebrate the special occasion. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is celebrated every February 4. Patrons from across the region lined up in their pajamas looking forward to a special scoop of icy sweet treat.
Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.
