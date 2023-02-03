ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘That’s My Jam’ Returning for Season 2 With Appearances by Chloe x Halle, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper & More

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

NBC revealed on Thursday (Feb. 2) that its popular variety game show That’s My Jam will be returning for season two on March 7.

The show, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, features challenges inspired by popular Tonight Show segments. In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Season 2 will feature celebrity guests including Chloe x Halle, Kelsea Ballerini, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Quavo, Will.i.am, Saweetie and many more.

The premiere episode features Ballerini, Michaels, DeRulo and Scherzinger putting their music skills to the test as they compete to win the coveted golden boom box, and the upcoming 10-episode season will feature brand new games including the charades-style Turn the Beat Around, virtual reality-based Drawing a Blank, retro trivia game Bop Quiz, and elevated additions to Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, including Baby Got Back-Up, One Song Many Genres and Megamix.

The new season of That’s My Jame kicks off Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after night two of the season premiere of The Voice , with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock , which you can sign up for here. Before then, you catch the entire first season on Peacock.

People

Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend. The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during Steven Victor and Tod's Pre-Grammy party celebrating nominees Pusha T and The Dream at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring...
People

Mariah Carey Crashes Daughter Monroe's Vocal Practice and Takes Over in Silly Video: Watch

Both Mariah Carey and ex Nick Cannon got in some quality time with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, over the weekend Mariah Carey is showing off her silly side with her little diva-in-training. The singer, 53, appeared in a silly Instagram Reel shared Sunday where daughter Monroe, 11, lip-syncs along to her song, "It's a Wrap." The pre-teen is seen jamming out until her mom walks in and starts singing, which causes Monroe to look annoyed and throw her arms up as Mariah snatches the mic from her and...
Billboard

DJ Khaled Closes 2023 Grammys With ‘God Did’ Performance Featuring Jay-Z, John Legend & More

DJ Khaled closed out the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) by welcoming an all-star lineup of collaborators including Fridayy, Jay-Z, John Legend, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 DJ Khaled began the performance inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena before the camera cut to the rapper joining Ross and Lil Wayne outside, with Legend seated at an intricately decorated piano and joining on vocals. The performance reached its pinnacle with a “Last Supper”-esque scene, with the artists seated at a table filled with a spread of fruits, breads, cakes and pies along with candelabras, and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Harry Styles Shimmers & Shimmies During ‘As It Was’ Performance At 2023 Grammys

For at least a few minutes, the Crypto.com Arena became Harry’s House as Harry Styles took the stage for a performance his mega-hit “As It Was” during the 2023 Grammys on Sunday (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Wearing a jumpsuit that appeared to be assembled entirely of tinsel, Styles began his performance with a crew of dancers who were themselves dressed like they were in a Gap ad. This group appeared on a giant elevated and rotating circle that gave light Jamiroquai “Virtual Insanity” vibes as dancers stayed in motion even while not moving....
Billboard

Coldplay Welcome Friendly Aliens for ‘The Astronaut,’ Deliver Choir-Backed Rendition of ‘Fix You’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Coldplay returned to Saturday Night Live as musical guest on Feb. 4 to deliver some recent tunes and revisit a fan-favorite classic. The British band, led by charismatic frontman Chris Martin, opened with their 2022 single “The Astronaut,” a collaboration with BTS member Jin. The song opened with a starry background and colorful shooting lights, and later revealed the musicians (including Ariana and the Rose on keys) donning friendly looking alien masks while performing the upbeat track. For their second performance, Coldplay opted for a medley of their heartfelt songs “Human Heart,” from their 2021 Music of the Spheres album, and their...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
People

Meagan Good Says Halle Berry Showed Her 'Support and Love' amid Divorce

During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Monday, the Harlem actress revealed how she and Berry connected Halle Berry has been showing love to Meagan Good since the week she got married — and as Good explains, she's extended that support during her divorce, too. Opening up about her admiration for Berry, 56, during an episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show that aired Monday, Good, 41, said that outside of following each other on Instagram and sharing one heartfelt conversation in particular, Berry has...
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Delivers a Roaring Performance of ‘Broken Horses’ at 2023 Grammys

Following a touching introduction from her wife and two daughters, Brandi Carlile took to the stage Sunday (Feb. 5) at the Grammy Awards to perform the roaring “Broken Horses” from her album of the year nominated In These Silent Days.  Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 Opening with a rousing wail, Carlile delivered an epic rock set that showcased guitar skills, impressive vocal range and rasp, and her captivating presence. Plus, as her partner Catherine Shepherd said, she is also “one of the greatest, most authentic human beings on the planet.” As host Trevor Noah said following her performance,...
Billboard

Chrissy Teigen Skipped the 2023 Grammy Awards to Hang With Baby Esti

John Legend helped shut down the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) as part of DJ Khaled’s all-star “God Did” performance. But when the camera swung to the audience for reaction shots during the epic set, Legend’s wife model Chrissy Teigen was nowhere to be found. The always supportive spouse explained why she skipped the broadcast via a sweet picture with the couple’s newborn daughter, Esti. Related Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend 02/06/2023 “happy grammy day!!!,” she wrote alongside the snap of three-week-old Esti taking a nap on her mom’s chest. “had a dress fitting, looked around and...
Billboard

Harry Styles & Lizzo Had the Sweetest Bestie Reunion at the 2023 Grammys: See the Photos

It’s uncertain whether Lizzo‘s “I Love You Bitch,” the fifth song on her 2022 album Special, was written about Harry Styles — but it easily could have been. The two stars — and recent Grammy winners — are certifiably besties for the resties, as demonstrated by their adorable reunion at the Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5). Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 The pair was photographed wrapping each other in the biggest hug once they saw each other on the floor of Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, where this year’s ceremony was held. Though both Styles and Lizzo were competitors...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Why Robin Fierce Was ‘Sitting With My Popcorn’ During That Work Room Fight

There’s two things RuPaul’s Drag Race has always excelled at — creating memorable musical moments, and being deeply weird. On last week’s episode (aired Friday, February 3), the gaggle of remaining girls were tasked with doing both of those things at the same time. The queens were split up and asked to create three Golden Girl-groups — a.k.a. dressing in old lady drag while performing a musical number — around the genres of country, heavy metal and hip-hop. Aura Mayari finally earned her first challenge win of the season for a truly unhinged performance as a death metal-loving grandma, while...
Billboard

Woody Harrelson to Host ‘SNL’ With Musical Guest Jack White

Woody Harrelson will be enshrined in the Saturday Night Live five-timers club on Feb. 25 when he hosts the show during an episode that will feature musical guest Jack White. Harrelson — who will soon be seen in the upcoming movie Champions and the HBO political drama White House Plumbers — previously hosted in 1989, 1992, 2014 and 2019. Related Coldplay Welcome Friendly Aliens for ‘The Astronaut,’ Deliver Choir-Backed Rendition of ‘Fix You&rsquo… 02/06/2023 In a cosmic coincidence, it will also mark White’s fifth appearance on the show; he previously rocked the Studio 8H stage in 2002, 2012, 2018 and 2020. The news comes...
Billboard

Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys: Watch the Moment

You know it’s not the same as it was, but we remember it all too well. It’s been more than a decade since Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated and called it quits, leaving millions of heartbroken fans feeling akin to children of divorced parents. But at the Grammy Awards Sunday night (Feb. 5), the two singers proved that, though long broken up, Mom and Dad are on great terms, taking time to chat and support one another during the ceremony. Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List 02/06/2023 In an onsite video captured during Steve Lacy’s performance of “Bad Habit,”...
Billboard

Trevor Noah Helps Adele Meet Dwayne Johnson at the 2023 Grammys

For the third consecutive year, Trevor Noah (a recent Billboard cover star) hosted the Grammy Awards – but for the first time, Noah is hosting an awards show after wrapping his seven-year run as head honcho on The Daily Show. (Since his final show on Dec. 8, 2022, various celebrity hosts have taken turns in the main chair.) Related Here Are the 2023 Grammy Awards Winners: Full List (Updating Live) 02/05/2023 The South Africa-bred comedian tipped to leaving the Comedy Central institution in his opening monologue at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5) night. “I was so inspired by the lyrics of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

From Bad Bunny to Harry Styles, Which Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards Was Your Favorite? Vote!

Stars descended on L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 5) for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with everyone from Bad Bunny and Lizzo to Harry Styles and Mary J. Blige taking the stage to perform. Related All the 2023 Grammy Performances Ranked 02/06/2023 And now that this year’s biggest night in music has officially come and gone, Billboard wants to know which star-studded performance still had you talking come Monday morning. The artist otherwise known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio opened the ceremony with a delightful mash-up of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” off his bestselling album Un Verano Sin Ti, paying tribute...
Billboard

Steve Lacy Introduces Himself to the 2023 Grammys With Smooth ‘Bad Habit’ Performance

Steve Lacy made his debut as a Grammys performer at the 65th annual awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5) with a captivating rendition of a song host Trevor Noah said “has become an anthem all over the world”: his multi-Grammy-nominated breakthrough hit “Bad Habit.” “Hello Grammys, I’m Steve Lacy,” the singer-songwriter introduced himself, before launching into the Billboard Hot 100-topping smash. The smoothly electric performance, featuring the alt-R&B star really flexing his falsetto range, also featured extended bass soloing from alt-funk maestro Thundercat. Lacy’s performance seemed to be very well received by the bigger names in the Grammys crowd, with...
Billboard

Bebe Rexha Talks ‘I’m Good (Blue),’ Beyoncé, Grammy Nomination & More

Bebe Rexha recently sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to celebrate her third Grammy nomination. This year, the superstar is up for best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration, “I’m Good (Blue).” “In the same category as Beyoncé, that’s incredible,” Rexha gushed, noting that Queen Bey is also nominated for her Renaissance hit, “Break My Soul.” “I was thinking the other day, I was like, ‘I wonder if she read through the nominees and she saw my name.’ Maybe Beyoncé knows my name.” Rexha’s nomination is particularly special, as her Guetta collaboration was made back in 2017, but wasn’t released until...
Billboard

Billboard

