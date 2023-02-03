‘That’s My Jam’ Returning for Season 2 With Appearances by Chloe x Halle, Kelsea Ballerini, Chance the Rapper & More

NBC revealed on Thursday (Feb. 2) that its popular variety game show That’s My Jam will be returning for season two on March 7.

The show, hosted and executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, features challenges inspired by popular Tonight Show segments. In each episode, two teams of two celebrities compete for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Season 2 will feature celebrity guests including Chloe x Halle, Kelsea Ballerini, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Hyland, Kesha, Patti LaBelle, Adam Lambert, Julia Michaels, French Montana, Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Nicole Scherzinger, JoJo Siwa, John Stamos, Kenan Thompson, Quavo, Will.i.am, Saweetie and many more.

The premiere episode features Ballerini, Michaels, DeRulo and Scherzinger putting their music skills to the test as they compete to win the coveted golden boom box, and the upcoming 10-episode season will feature brand new games including the charades-style Turn the Beat Around, virtual reality-based Drawing a Blank, retro trivia game Bop Quiz, and elevated additions to Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, including Baby Got Back-Up, One Song Many Genres and Megamix.

The new season of That’s My Jame kicks off Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT after night two of the season premiere of The Voice , with episodes available to stream next day on Peacock , which you can sign up for here. Before then, you catch the entire first season on Peacock.