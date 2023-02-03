ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Fox News

