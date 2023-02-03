Read full article on original website
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
5 of Our Favorite Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in DelawareEast Coast TravelerWilmington, DE
9-year-old is the youngest person to graduate high schoolAndrei TapalagaHarrisburg, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother's encouragement fueled his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Travis Kelce has message for Chiefs fans: 'Do not touch the f---ing Rocky memorial'
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is begging fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia because it has backfired for fans of other teams.
Patrick Mahomes’ dad, ex-MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, says his son honed his athletic skills as a baseball prodigy
Long before Patrick Mahomes II won an NFL MVP award, he was fine-tuning his athletic skills on the baseball diamond with his father, a Major League Baseball relief pitcher.
NFL legend Joe Theismann on Tom Brady's retirement: 'Nobody's going to win seven world championships'
Former NFL quarterback Joe Theismann suggested Wednesday no other quarterback in the league will match what Tom Brady accomplished during his 23 seasons.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About His Exes, Zuri Hall Dating Rumors & More
Travis Kelce is a tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are hoping to make it to the 2023 Super Bowl. Off the field, Travis is an eligible bachelor, who has been in the spotlight for his love life multiple times in the past. Travis previously appeared on a...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Patrick Mahomes’ classy message to Joe Burrow after Chiefs’ AFC Championship win revealed
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nothing but respect for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday's AFC Championship game.
Donna Kelce won’t do Super Bowl coin-toss but says NFL made right choice for the honor
Despite a petition to have her do the honorary coin-flip at Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce said she wasn’t chosen and she applauded the NFL’s pick.
Jealous Jerry Jones Erroneously Claims the Eagles Sold Their Future Away for a Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have reached three Super Bowls and six NFC Championships since the last time the Dallas Cowboys made it past the Divisional Round, and Jerry Jones is starting to feel a bit salty. In an effort to diminish Philadelphia’s second Super Bowl run in five years, the longtime...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he saved 83% of NFL earnings by wearing fake jewelry, flying commercial
Chad Johnson doesn't need flashy material things. In fact, the former Cincinnati Bengal says he never purchased real jewelry and constantly flew commercial during his career.
Michael Vick thinks Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury will actually help Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week, but a former Pro Bowler thinks that actually may be beneficial for the AFC Championship.
Patrick Mahomes' father says son 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said his son believed that he would be a Chicago Bear back in 2017 on draft night.
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
49ers Fred Warner's wife says why she 'probably will never' go back to Eagles' stadium after NFC Championship
San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner's wife felt the wrath of Philadelphia fans during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
49ers’ George Kittle asks Brock Purdy bizarre question following injury during NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers were down to zero healthy quarterbacks in Sunday’s NFC title game, prompting tight end George Kittle to ask injured rookie Brock Purdy a priceless question.
Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney
Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
