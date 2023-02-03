People need to know the difference between racist and the law. It is against the law for them to come over like they are and our current president is breaking the law! Why is he allowed to get away with this!?!? Do you think I could go to France and demand that I have citizenship and get everything I want as if I was born there, no. I would be arrested on the spot just as it should be here. And I wouldn't yell racist to them for doing it either
Democrats giving up our country..If Biden is reelected there will be over 16 Million to 20 Million, Illegals coming into the USA with nothing but there clothes. Guess who will be paying you them to Live, here!!!
Since Biden showed up in office he has allowed over 6.2 million unvaccinated undocumented illegal immigrants across the border including terrorists, cartel and gang members costing taxpayers over $620 Billion dollars resulting in the highest number of overdoses, highest number of illegal drugs in history and serious crimes have increased by 833% so think about what the next president and his administration is going to have to deal along with the American citizens.
Comments / 270