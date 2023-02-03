ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stephanie Hardy
3d ago

People need to know the difference between racist and the law. It is against the law for them to come over like they are and our current president is breaking the law! Why is he allowed to get away with this!?!? Do you think I could go to France and demand that I have citizenship and get everything I want as if I was born there, no. I would be arrested on the spot just as it should be here. And I wouldn't yell racist to them for doing it either

STORMAN
4d ago

Democrats giving up our country..If Biden is reelected there will be over 16 Million to 20 Million, Illegals coming into the USA with nothing but there clothes. Guess who will be paying you them to Live, here!!!

Jethro Da Oil Man
3d ago

Since Biden showed up in office he has allowed over 6.2 million unvaccinated undocumented illegal immigrants across the border including terrorists, cartel and gang members costing taxpayers over $620 Billion dollars resulting in the highest number of overdoses, highest number of illegal drugs in history and serious crimes have increased by 833% so think about what the next president and his administration is going to have to deal along with the American citizens.

Related
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

