Newark, NJ

Crime Stoppers offers $10K reward for information about hit-and-run that killed child

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers program is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Newark.

The crash happened on Jan. 31. Officials say that a father was carrying the 5-year-old in his arms and was holding his 2-year-old’s hand while they crossed Sixth Avenue West at North Ninth Street.

Police say that a car that was heading down Sixth Avenue hit all three of them and kept going.

The 5-year-old was killed. The father and the 2-year-old sustained injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone who might have information about the crash is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

