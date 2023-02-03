Crime Stoppers offers $10K reward for information about hit-and-run that killed child

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers program is offering up to $10,000 for information regarding a hit-and-run crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Newark.

The crash happened on Jan. 31. Officials say that a father was carrying the 5-year-old in his arms and was holding his 2-year-old’s hand while they crossed Sixth Avenue West at North Ninth Street.

RELATED: Police: Suspect in fatal Newark hit-and-run believed to be driving stolen pickup during crash

Police say that a car that was heading down Sixth Avenue hit all three of them and kept going.

The 5-year-old was killed. The father and the 2-year-old sustained injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone who might have information about the crash is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.