Triple H: Having Vince McMahon around WWE 'has been great'

Paul Levesque called McMahon a "tremendous asset."

On Thursday's WWE Q4 earnings call , chief content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a point to say how much he is enjoying having his father-in-law and WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon back around.

Wrapping up his portion of the call, Levesque made a point to say that it's been "great" to have McMahon around thanks to his "incredible insight" and that he remains "a tremendous asset to this company."

"I want to reiterate just how excited I am and how much fun I am having in my role as chief content officer. I also want to add that having Vince around has been great. I will tell you this: it has allowed me, and allow me to speak for our entire creative team, but we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just the Board level, comes with his incredible insight. He is a tremendous asset to this company. This is the best time of the year. We’ve kicked off the road to WrestleMania. It’s an amazing moment for WWE, and I look forward to continuing to build the business alongside this leadership team for the long term."

There has been questions as to how involved the former CEO has been with day-to-day affairs after he returned to the company's Board under unusual circumstances -- circumstances that saw Levesque's wife and Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon resign as co-CEO and Executive Chairwoman.

Stephanie McMahon had taken over as co-CEO, along with Nick Khan, in July 2022 when Vince McMahon resigned amid a scandal due to revelations of hush money paid to women he allegedly had improper relations with.