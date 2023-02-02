ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: San Diego Port is on track to 'change culture' by siding with pollution-weary Barrio Logan

By The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
 4 days ago
Large trucks hauling goods drive through Barrio Logan near the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal in 2020. (U-T)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Community concerns in Barrio Logan, where higher rates of asthma and cancer have been largely overlooked by policymakers for decades, have led to the collapse of a deal between the Port of San Diego and Mitsubishi Cement Corp.

In turn, the shelving of plans for a storage facility at the 10th Avenue Marine Terminal adjacent to Barrio Logan and south of Downtown San Diego have led Port Chair Rafael Castellanos to say there’s been a “change in culture” at the Port. It’s too early to say if that culture change is here to stay, but not too early to celebrate the community’s victory.

The cement company, a unit of the giant Mitsubishi conglomerate, didn’t meet the Port Commission’s requirement that it only use electric trucks or other zero-emission vehicles at the warehouse. That mandate grew from community and environmental groups’ fears that the project’s potential tripling of truck traffic in Barrio Logan would add to the health problems the community suffers because of its proximity to the industrial center, starting with having some of the worst asthma- and cancer-causing air pollution in the state. Port businesses have contended that nearby Interstate 5 is mostly to blame, but that was disproved by a 2021 analysis of official pollution data by The San Diego Union-Tribune. That showed that freight trucks servicing the Port were responsible for 17 percent of cancer-causing diesel pollution — the third-biggest source, after harbor craft/oceangoing vessels and cargo-handling/construction equipment, and far greater than the 4 percent created by cars, buses and trains.

In the fall, instead of a formal response to the commission’s mandate, Mitsubishi Cement mailed fliers to Barrio Logan community members touting the project’s economic benefits. Similar bottom-line arguments have resonated with Port leaders before.

But the Port’s five member cities — Chula Vista, Coronado, Imperial Beach, National City and San Diego — have increasingly named commissioners who share environmentalists’ concerns about industrial pollution , including Castellanos, an attorney appointed by the San Diego City Council in 2013 . He can show further proof of a culture change by helping to get the city of San Diego to enforce a 2018 ban on 5-ton commercial trucks using several residential streets in Barrio Logan. Residents say the ban is flouted daily. Now maybe officials at the Port, San Diego City Hall and other agencies will heed them. That would be a change.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

