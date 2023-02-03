SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Eight other cases are categorized as “crimes with bias elements,” meaning “the suspect uses a derogatory comment directed at the victim’s protected status or group [as a homeless person],” according to SPD.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO