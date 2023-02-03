Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Truck, 2 cars crash over embankment in south King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash sent multiple vehicles into an embankment Wednesday afternoon. The crash involved two vehicles and a commercial truck, according to Puget Sound Fire. The accident closed 55th Ave S at S 272nd St. As a result of the crash, a commercial truck ended up...
KOMO News
Agencies reveal plan to address problematic encampment under Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE — Following months of safety issues at a homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge, agencies responsible for housing the people who live there and cleaning up the area have revealed some details of their plan. Over the past several months there have been several safety issues reported...
KOMO News
Encampment near north Seattle tow company accounts for nearly 450 police responses in 2022
SEATTLE — Lincoln Towing may be known for it's famous Pink Toe Truck, but as of this week, they have a new distinction they don't want. The tow company made the top five list for most Seattle Police Department (SPD) dispatched locations in 2022. A newly released SPD Crime Report for 2022 revealed Lincoln Tow accounted for 448 Seattle police responses last year.
KOMO News
Over a foot of fresh snow reported across the Cascades Wednesday morning
SEATTLE — A fleet of Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) snowplows worked to keep Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass clear as possible for drivers Wednesday morning after a heavy round of snow fell in the Cascades. A winter storm brought over a foot of fresh snow to the...
KOMO News
Woman killed, forklift driver arrested for DUI after crash on Aurora Ave in Seattle
SEATTLE — A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when a man suspected of driving under the influence (DUI) while operating a forklift caused a multi-vehicle collision on Aurora Avenue North. The collision was reported around 3:30 p.m. and was still blocking all north and southbound lanes of Aurora Avenue...
KOMO News
Crimes directed at Seattle's homeless residents spike in 2022, report says
SEATTLE — A new report states that crimes against people experiencing homelessness in Seattle in 2022 went up by more than 200% when compared to 2021 data. Of the 23 crimes involving homelessness identified in the Seattle Police Department’s (SPD) 2022 crime report, officers categorized 15 of those as hate crimes motivated by hostility toward people who are homeless. Eight other cases are categorized as “crimes with bias elements,” meaning “the suspect uses a derogatory comment directed at the victim’s protected status or group [as a homeless person],” according to SPD.
KOMO News
Crime, insurance rates pushing restaurant owner out of Seattle
SEATTLE — Nick Bui is keeping an eye on the progress as construction crews are busy building out the new location of his restaurant, Dong Thap Noodles, in Tukwila. Once it’s finished, Bui plans to close Dong Thap’s flagship location in Seattle’s Chinatown–International District, a place he and his family have been feeding customers for eight years.
KOMO News
Crime from south Seattle encampment in vacant building forces businesses to leave
SEATTLE — Businesses nearby an encampment inside an old Burger King in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood are growing concerned about escalating issues from vandalism to break-ins and violence. The encampment is located at 2025 Rainier Ave South. Those who work nearby said it’s been there for months, with people...
KOMO News
Seattle police chief acknowledges safety issues after crime report but remains optimistic
SEATTLE — Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz acknowledges many people don't feel safe in the city, however he's feeling optimistic following the latest crime data from the Seattle Police Department (SPD). SPD's 2022 crime report shows violent crime increased by 4% and the most significant increase came from homicides,...
KOMO News
'You are failing': Seattle parents question homelessness authority's action on encampments
SEATTLE — Leaders of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) heard feedback Wednesday afternoon on the agency's multi-billion-dollar five-year plan to address homelessness, as well as frustration about the situation with homeless encampments in Seattle. (If viewing this story in our mobile app, view it in a browser...
KOMO News
Northshore School District warns community of possible luring incidents near schools
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Parents in the Northshore School District received an email on Friday, warning of two possible luring incidents near school bus stops. In the message to parents, school district representatives said the incidents occurred near Skyview Middle School, as well as near Canyon Park Middle School.
KOMO News
Parents rally to save elementary schools from potential closures in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Thousands of parents in the Bellevue School District are banding together to demand answers about the data being used by the district, leading it to say that three schools need to be closed. A few dozen parents and their students stood outside district headquarters Monday evening...
KOMO News
1 injured in Arlington shooting, deputies searching for suspected shooters
ARLINGTON, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspected shooters after a man was shot in Arlington Tuesday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th St NE around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that two men walked up to a motorhome on the property and shot a 33-year-old man several times. A woman was also inside the motorhome at the time but was not injured.
KOMO News
Making History and Saving Lives: Everett Fire's First African-American Battalion Chief
EVERETT, Wash. — This Black History Month KOMO News is highlighting Black changemakers in the Puget Sound region and their accomplishments. One Snohomish County man is making history and saving lives at the same time. Rich Langford just made history as the first black battalion chief in the Everett...
KOMO News
Family members of elderly woman killed in hit and run want help in search for suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — The son-in-law of an 80-year-old woman who was killed in a hit-a-run in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood wants justice for his mother-in-law. "Who did this, and why did they not own up to it and stick around?" asked Ajay Jindal. Officials from the Seattle Police Department...
KOMO News
The job outlook after Seattle, King County lift COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
SEATTLE — COVID-19 vaccinations are no longer required for Seattle and King County workers outside of healthcare settings. For those who lost their jobs for refusing to get the vaccine, it's unclear whether they’ll get their jobs back. This guidance from public officials released Monday is based on...
KOMO News
SDOT now accepting new applications for outdoor dining permits
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle City Council announced Monday that the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is officially accepting new permit applications for long-term 'permanent' outdoor street cafes. SDOT will be accepting applications until April 30 for those who're reapplying for a permit. First-time applicants can apply at any time.
KOMO News
King County, Seattle drop COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees as threat decreases
SEATTLE — King County and the City of Seattle are no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell made the announcement Monday following guidance from Public Health - Seattle & King County. (If viewing...
KOMO News
This 1930s West Seattle home may become a landmark, but how's the plumbing?
Current owners of West Seattle's Cettolin House, built by Italian immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and 1930s, have applied to the City of Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board for Landmark Status. Among the preserved features of the home is the single bathroom, which, according to the Landmark Nomination Application, "was slightly updated in the 1990s but still features original terrazzo floors and an elaborately trimmed, multiple-arch bathtub recess."
KOMO News
Capitol Hill's Mint Lounge is temporarily closing
SEATTLE — Another business is closing its doors and leaving Seattle. The latest? Mint Lounge on Capitol Hill, which is listed on Google as "temporarily closed." Businesses nearby told KOMO News Wednesday there has been a lot of pressure resulting from the nightlife gun violence in the area. KOMO...
