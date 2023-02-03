ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power

UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Ice storm warning extended to Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow.  Winds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen to meet this week

DeSoto County governmental bodies have released their agendas for this week’s meetings. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. and Tuesday evening is when local Boards of Aldermen meet; Southaven, Horn Lake and Hernando at 6 p.m., and Olive Branch at 6:30 p.m. One...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Death investigation underway in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died in North Memphis early Sunday morning. Several independent sources confirmed to FOX13 that a man was shot on Staten Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A woman who identified herself to FOX13 as the victim’s aunt said that the man who was shot to death was in his 20s.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
MEMPHIS, TN
East Coast Traveler

The Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, MS

MISSISSIPPI - Visiting Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is a great way to experience the city's rich blues history. The area was home to Robert Johnson, a famous blues singer, and songwriter. His music influenced Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton.
CLARKSDALE, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN

