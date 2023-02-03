Read full article on original website
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Ice storm warning extended to Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An ice storm warning has been extended to last until 6 a.m. Thursday. Most of the counties in the News Channel 3 viewing area are affected. Here is Tim Simpson’s weather forecast as of Wednesday morning: Mostly cloudy and cold with a slight chance for more freezing rain, sleet or snow. Winds […]
Memphis-Shelby County Schools breaks down severe weather planning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced school closures for Thursday, February 2nd. The decision was made in response to the current ice storm and hazardous road conditions. The district also announced that all of its before and after-school activities would be postponed, that school staff were urged not to report to work, and central office employees would work remotely.
Olive Branch, MS church burns to the ground during ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While many across the Mid-South are bouncing back from days of ice, one Olive Branch church saw the worst of it all from ice to a fire. Our Brittani Moncrease spoke with church members at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. From more than 100 years, New...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen to meet this week
DeSoto County governmental bodies have released their agendas for this week’s meetings. The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors meet Monday morning at 9 a.m. and Tuesday evening is when local Boards of Aldermen meet; Southaven, Horn Lake and Hernando at 6 p.m., and Olive Branch at 6:30 p.m. One...
1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street. Police said one of...
Crash shuts down Memphis interstate, causes headache for drivers Thursday morning
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE:. All lanes of traffic have reopened. A crash brought traffic to a standstill on I-240 early Thursday morning. A multi-vehicle crash near I-240 and Lamar Avenue shut down all westbound traffic on the interstate around 6 a.m. Along with westbound traffic, the entry ramp, left...
Death investigation underway in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died in North Memphis early Sunday morning. Several independent sources confirmed to FOX13 that a man was shot on Staten Avenue around 1:30 a.m. A woman who identified herself to FOX13 as the victim’s aunt said that the man who was shot to death was in his 20s.
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
12-car pileup blocks part of major Memphis street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twelve cars were involved in a car crash on Third Street just south of I-55 Tuesday morning. Memphis Police said five drivers were taken to hospitals in three separate crashes at that location. All five were in non-critical condition, police said. Northbound Third Street south of I-55 was closed. Southbound lanes remained […]
The Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, MS
MISSISSIPPI - Visiting Devil's Crossroads in Clarksdale, Mississippi, is a great way to experience the city's rich blues history. The area was home to Robert Johnson, a famous blues singer, and songwriter. His music influenced Bob Dylan, Keith Richards, and Eric Clapton.
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
