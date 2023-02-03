Cohee Trial: Jury still deliberating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — The People V Cohee is slated to end on February 7th, but the jury is still deciding Cohee’s fate after a full day of deliberation.

The prosecution has the burden of proof and has to convince the jury beyond a reasonable doubt Cohee knew right from wrong at the time of murdering and decapitating his victim Warren Barnes.

So much evidence has saturated each day of the trial including physical evidence found at multiple crime scenes, cell data extraction, witness testimony, and even body cam footage showing Brian Jr admitting to the murder in disturbing detail.

At least four psychologists have testified in this case who conducted face-to-face evaluations with Cohee before and after the murder contributing thousands of pages of reports submitted to the court.

Jurors heard powerful testimony from Cohee’s mom, Terri Cohee who was forced to relive the horrific moments when she found a human head in her son’s closet back in March 2021, again when the defense called her back to the stand, and yet again during closing arguments Wednesday.

The jury will continue to deliberate on Friday starting at 9:30 a.m. sharp, according to the court clerk for district eleven.

