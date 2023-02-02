Read full article on original website
Related
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas House committee fixes typo ‘error of all time’ before tabling homeland security bill
David Young, the state's deputy homeland security adviser, was pressed by House Republicans to justify a bill placing the the two-star general leading the Kansas National Guard in charge of homeland security intelligence gathering in Kansas. (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
Sedgwick County District Judge Phil Journey says on the Kansas Reflector podcast the Legislature should consider a package of bills aimed at cutting domestic violence. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
Loren Drummond, reverend at Lyndon United Methodist Church, holds a sign reading “Water is life” during a vigil Feb. 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka for the Keystone pipeline spill. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
Rep. Brenda Landwehr scolded a high school teacher during an Monday education committee hearing, saying public school educators were protecting a system instead of children. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Kansas Legislature Update Jan. 30 - Feb. 3
Since the first day of the current legislative session, 286 House bills and 161 Senate bills have been introduced, as reported in the Feb. 3 report of “Legislative Policy Watch” published by the Kansas Rural Center.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Proposed KPERS bond buyback program could save Kansas millions in interest
State Treasurer Steve Johnson said the state should focus on saving money and paying down debts during a Feb. 6, 2023, committee hearing. (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)
hiawathaworldonline.com
Border chief: Mexican cartels use drones to identify law enforcement locations
(The Center Square) – In the past year, there have been more than 10,000 drone incursions flown by Mexican cartels operating in Mexico and in Texas in the Rio Grande Valley Sector of south Texas, Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez testified Tuesday before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Business owners highlight cost of inflation for businesses, families
(The Center Square) – Business owners from West Virginia told the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Monday that they are struggling with inflation, among other problems, as the economy continues to shift gears from the pandemic. Tom Plaugher is the vice president of operations for Allegheny...
Comments / 0