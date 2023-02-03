ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made somewhere on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm, who fled the...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police arrest teenager with gun in backpack outside Future School

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a teenager who had a gun in his backpack outside a high school, according to Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson. Staff at Future School of Fort Smith got an anonymous tip Monday morning about a student who may have a weapon, according to a statement sent by the school.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
THV11

FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Woman found dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas rescue pups punch their ticket to the Puppy Bowl XIX

PARIS, Ark. — While many will watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, non-profit FurGet Me Not will be watching Puppy Bowl XIX. Mary Beth Nehus and Vicki Furstenberg joined to create FurGet Me Not five and a half years ago....
PARIS, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

