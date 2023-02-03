Read full article on original website
Shooter threat at Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to Fort Smith Police, on the evening of Feb. 6, FSPD responded to reports of physical threats allegedly made somewhere on the Kimmons Middle School campus. According to FSPS Officers, two individuals were threatened by a juvenile male with a firearm, who fled the...
KHBS
Fort Smith police arrest teenager with gun in backpack outside Future School
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a teenager who had a gun in his backpack outside a high school, according to Aric Mitchell, police department spokesperson. Staff at Future School of Fort Smith got an anonymous tip Monday morning about a student who may have a weapon, according to a statement sent by the school.
Fort Smith police arrest student with loaded handgun, drugs on campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A 17-year-old student was arrested outside of the Future School of Fort Smith with a loaded handgun and a "small amount of marijuana," Fort Smith police said in a statement on Feb. 6. According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, the call came in after 11...
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith canceled a game at the school on Feb. 6 after two people were allegedly threatened by a juvenile with a gun.
Fort Smith man accused of possessing explosives arrested by FBI in Austin
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The FBI has confirmed that a Fort Smith man accused of several charges including possessing unauthorized bombs found in his home has been arrested in Texas. According to Connor Hagan with the FBI in Little Rock, Neil Mehta was arrested by federal agents in Austin...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Fort Smith considers shuffling students from Northside to Southside
BARLING, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools is considering changing where some high school students attend school because Northside High School is over capacity by nearly 500 students of overcrowding at one of the schools. Monday night, the district held a meeting to hear from those possibly impacted...
Fort Smith police asking for help identifying man
FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are seeking help identifying the man pictured here:. Detectives would like to speak with him regarding an incident that occurred in the 5900 block of Rogers Ave on Feb. 2, 2023. If you have information that may assist in identifying the individual...
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville's cup runneth over
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, John Davidson, the CEO of 7 Brew Coffee Co. of Fayetteville, offered a television analogy to describe what he sees as the appeal of his fast-growing chain. “I’m an ’80s kid. Everybody knows who Norm was at ‘Cheers.’ And the truth is,...
No injuries reported in Fayetteville fire, two pets unaccounted for
Fayetteville firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire on Wedington Drive just before noon on February 3 and no injuries were reported.
KHBS
Deadly shooting at home in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man in Fort Smith shot and killed an intruder early Friday morning, according to Aric Mitchell, a police department spokesperson. A 29-year-old man carrying a knife broke into the home, Mitchell said. The homeowner shot him in the abdomen, killing him. The homeowner was...
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
KHBS
Siloam Springs business donates 15,000 feet of PVC pipe to build wells for people in need
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A Siloam Springs business will help build 50 wells for families in need in Alabama. Sen. John Boozman toured the Jet Stream facilities in Siloam Springs Friday. Fifteen thousand feet of PVC pipe will be used to build about 50 wells and give low-income families...
FBI: Search underway for armed and dangerous Fort Smith man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FBI Little Rock and ATF New Orleans have asked for the public's help in locating and arresting an armed and dangerous man. 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an "unregistered destructive device." On January 31, agents with both FBI Little Rock...
Woman found dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of a woman reported missing last week was found by officials, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). Teena Doyle, 56, was found by family members in a ravine on the property where she went missing on Sunday, Jan. 29. Officials...
Arkansas rescue pups punch their ticket to the Puppy Bowl XIX
PARIS, Ark. — While many will watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday, non-profit FurGet Me Not will be watching Puppy Bowl XIX. Mary Beth Nehus and Vicki Furstenberg joined to create FurGet Me Not five and a half years ago....
FBI continues the search for Fort Smith man accused of unlawful possession of explosives
FORT SMITH, Ark. — When asked about leads, one federal agent who has requested to remain anonymous said that they "believe he left the area and has gone to Oklahoma where his mom is." The federal agent also said that Neil Mehta is suspected of selling and importing illegal...
UPDATE: Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez
Police are investigating after finding what may be human remains in a wooded area of a Fayetteville residential neighborhood.
5NEWS
