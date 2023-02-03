ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One arrested, one wanted in 2022 deadly double shooting investigation

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 4 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The alleged suspect in a 2022 homicide in the B.W. Cooper area, has been arrested according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Oct. 5, 2022, a call came into NOPD officers at about 4:40 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 3500 block of Thalia Street. Responding officers found two victims, a man, and woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital but the male later died from his injuries.

Through investigations, the NOPD was able to identify 29-year-old Brian Plummer as one of two people responsible. The second suspect has not been identified. An arrest warrant was later issued for Plummer.

On Thursday (Feb. 2) the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals located and arrested Plummer. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges o  second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

