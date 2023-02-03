Mass. reports 5,160 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths from the past week
The seven-day average of positive test results continues to drop from 9.35% to 8.31%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 26.
Newly reported cases: 5,160
Total confirmed cases: 2,005,433
Newly reported deaths: 112
Total confirmed deaths: 21,938
Newly reported tests: 67,344
Total tests: 49,332,409
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.31%
Hospitalized patients: 744
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 486
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 211
ICU patients: 78
Intubated patients: 32
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
