ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas

SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
KCRA.com

Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting

STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
JAMESTOWN, CA
ABC10

Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
FOX40

Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say

UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Stockton business

STOCKTON – A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to survive. No motive or suspect information was found for the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay

Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
GRANITE BAY, CA
ABC10

Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals who spoke with ABC10 Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings. Many people say it's sadly something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police

LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
LODI, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy