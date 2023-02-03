Read full article on original website
16-year-old accused of shooting, killing Michael Cowley Jr. in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old man in Stockton. The shooting dates back to Feb. 2. Stockton Police Department said it happened on the 6700 block of Plymouth Road. The 19-year-old victim was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.
Man arrested in 2022 shooting death of 18-year-old in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Deonte Holmes was arrested Monday for the 2022 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Stockton. He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of killing the 18-year-old. On March 22, 2022, the Stockton Police Department said a man was hit in a shooting...
KCRA.com
16-year-old teen arrested days after deadly Stockton shooting, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department on Monday said it arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that left another teen dead. The shooting was reported at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2 in the 6700 block of Plymouth Road, the police department said. Officers who went to the scene found a 19-year-old man who was shot. The victim later died after he was transported to a nearby hospital.
Stockton business owners, customers reflect on deadly Waterfront Warehouse shooting Friday night
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police Department is still looking for the gunmen that took two lives and injured five others. Friday night's shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. at the La Vaca Restaurant and Bar at the Waterfront Warehouse retail building at 445 W. Weber Avenue. Shots were fired...
Woman, 32, arrested after deadly stabbing in Natomas
SACRAMENTO – A woman is under arrest after a stabbing left a man dead in Natomas over the weekend. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 1800 block of Club Center Drive a little after 10 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. At the scene, officers found a man who had been stabbed at least once. The man was rushed to the hospital, but police say he later died from his injury. His identity hasn't been released at this point.One person, a woman, was detained at the scene. She has been identified as 32-year-old Angelina Hernandez and police say she has since been arrested. Hernandez has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing homicide charges. No other information, including what may have led up to the stabbing, has been released.
Man killed in Natomas Park stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A homicide investigation is underway in Natomas Park, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said in a Tweet Sunday. According to police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Club Center Drive in Sacramento after reports of an assault came in around 10:39 a.m. Sunday. At...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
KCRA.com
Man stabbed and killed in Sacramento on Sunday morning, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Club Center Drive. Sacramento police said that officers found a man with a life-threatening stab wound when they responded to the report of an assault on Club Center Drive's 1800 block. The...
Stockton police open homicide investigation after Sunday shooting
STOCKTON — Stockton police have opened a homicide investigation after a Sunday morning shooting left one person dead.According to police, on Feb. 5, at 2:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street. When they arrived, officers spotted vehicles driving away from the scene. They followed one of the vehicles, which had a gunshot victim, to the hospital.Unfortunately, the victim, a man, died from his injuries.Three other men were transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.At this time, there is no motive or suspect information.
mymotherlode.com
Attempted Murder Arrest In Jamestown
Jamestown, CA — A woman was arrested for attempted homicide over the weekend, and the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is providing details about the incident. 29-year-old Catrina Marie Espinoza allegedly went into a residence on Kanaka Drive in Jamestown and attempted to stab a victim several times with a kitchen knife. The victim, who officials identified as her mother, was able to escape the home.
Arden-Arcade shooting: 16-year-old killed, 1 wounded
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A 16-year-old is dead and another person is critically wounded after a shooting Sunday in the Arden-Arcade area. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to Larkspur Lane for reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. A 16-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital...
Investigation of dog tased to death by Lodi police heads to District Attorney
LODI, Calif. — The investigation surrounding a dog tased to death by a Lodi police officer is making its way to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted. On Monday, Lodi Police Department announced that the investigation into the death of three-year-old husky...
Woman reported missing in Sacramento found, police say
UPDATE Feb. 6 1:10 p.m.: One day after being reported missing, a woman has been ‘safely located,’ Sacramento Police said. The Sacramento Police Department announced on Feb. 5 that they were searching for a missing woman considered ‘at-risk’ who has been missing since Sunday, Feb. 5. •Video Above: 10-year-old dies after being shot in a […]
1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting at Stockton business
STOCKTON – A shooting at a Stockton business Saturday night left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said. Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to survive. No motive or suspect information was found for the shooting, according to police. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
crimevoice.com
Fentanyl Dealer arrested in Granite Bay
Originally Published By: Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives conducted an operation on January 27th in Granite Bay, resulting in an arrest for fentanyl sales. Earlier in January, detectives learned 33-year-old Natasha Trusnik of Sacramento was involved with the illegal sale of fentanyl. Trusnik offered to sell an undercover officer just over 14 grams of fentanyl. On the day of the operation, Trusnik was seen pulling into a shopping center parking lot in Granite Bay. Trusnik was found to be in possession of the same amount of fentanyl that she agreed to sell to the undercover officer. During the investigation, detectives learned Trusnik had traveled to the location of the drug sale in a vehicle with a four-year-old. A search of that vehicle revealed additional amounts of fentanyl and other controlled substances. Trusnik was arrested for the transportation/sales of narcotics and child endangerment likely to produce great bodily injury or death.
2 Arden-Arcade shootings leave at least 1 injured near Howe Avenue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Find the latest updates here. Sacramento County Sheriff's officials confirmed Sunday evening two separate shootings happened around Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area. At least one person was found with a gunshot wound on the 900 block of Howe Avenue and they were taken to...
'It is unacceptable': Stockton Mayor addresses violent night that left 2 dead, 5 hurt in shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln has released a statement addressing a violent night in downtown that left two people dead and five hurt in separate shooting cases. In his statement, Lincoln said that both shootings are still under investigation and that there is no known relation between...
Stockton residents, leaders encourage peace after string of shooting deaths
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton locals who spoke with ABC10 Sunday evening were saddened to hear of the latest shootings. Many people say it's sadly something they are used to. "It sucks all the time to see it happen, but I feel as a community, we've just kind of become desensitized to it," said Javier Garcia. "We see this happen so often and even from stories of being young and things happening in your own neighborhoods."
KCRA.com
Sacramento police arrest man after 10-year-old's motocross bikes were stolen
A 10-year-old motocross racer, passing through Sacramento with his family to train last weekend, said he was in shock when he learned someone had stolen his dirt bikes. "Motocross is everything to me. I always wanted to race," Noah Kovarik said. He got his first dirt bike when he was...
Family demands justice for husky that died after tasing by Lodi police
LODI -- Nearly 40 people gathered at the crossroads of Pine and Sacramento streets in Lodi this weekend to remember the life of a dog, a 2-year-old husky named Enzo.But, not only were they present to remember Enzo, they were there to speak out about his untimely death.The streets of downtown Lodi echoed with chants of "Justice for Enzo" as the family of the dog and community members marched from the Lodi train station to City Hall, and finally, to police headquarters."The only thing that Enzo would murder or kill was people's unattended food," said Aline Galeno, Enzo's owner. "If...
