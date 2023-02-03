ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
KANSAS CITY, MO
tourcounsel.com

New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7

Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center

One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City gas prices fall for the first time since last year

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area fell this past week for the first time this year. The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.2 cents this past week, the first weekly fall in price since late last year. The average gas price in the metro now stands at $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gasoline prices around the country.
KANSAS CITY, MO

