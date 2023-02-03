Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Leaky loft causes issues for woman in downtown KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A leaky loft is causing quite the headache for a woman living in downtown Kansas City. And she tells us this is far from the first time she’s had to clean up this wet mess. Aundrea Anderson moved to Lucas Place Lofts in May...
Eating Clam Chowder For Lunch on Sunday in Missouri Is Illegal Or Is It?
Eating clam chowder in Missouri is legal six days, 23 hours, and two minutes every week. Yet oddly there's one specific hour every week when clam chowder better not touch your lips. Or is it?. It's allegedly illegal for clam chowder to be eaten between 11:50 AM - 12:48 PM...
KCTV 5
Worlds of Fun plans to hire 3,000 seasonal ambassadors ahead of 50th Anniversary season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun announced Monday plans to hire more than 3,000 seasonal ambassadors in preparation for the theme-park’s 50th Anniversary season. In a release, the park said it anticipates filling most of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz from Feb. 18-24. Worlds of...
tourcounsel.com
New Landing Mall | Shopping mall in Kansas City, Missouri
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Kansas, and this time, you can visit New Landing Mall. To start, this site does not have much visual appeal, but the environment is quiet and it has the necessary stores to go shopping. That said, if you have an emergency and want to buy something quickly, you can stop by.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I found a great apartment — but the landlord charges fees for a pet fish
An astonished TikToker recently discovered caring for a pet fish could tank her monthly budget. In a viral TikTok that has netted over 60,000 views, the Missouri woman, who goes by @nicr__ online, seemed at a loss for words over the fees a Kansas City landlord is charging for a little swimmer.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney intersection closing begins Feb. 7
Missouri Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Watson Drive and 19th Street in Kearney, starting Tuesday, Feb. 7, for construction of new roundabout near what will be the new Interstate 35 and 19th street interchange. "As part of this work, 19th Street will be closed at Paddock Drive...
KCTV 5
Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound traffic shuts down starting Monday for new bridge project
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of drivers using the Buck O’Neil Bridge southbound will need to change course starting Monday morning. Southbound lanes are closing as part of the new bridge project that will be completed in a few years, which will install a new southbound bridge. Crews are closing southbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway no later than rush hour Monday and they will stay shut down until December 2024. The southbound lanes on the Buck O’Neil Bridge will stay closed forever.
KCTV 5
Missing Clay County children found in Florida grocery store
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (KCTV) - Two missing children from Clay County, Missouri, were found in a grocery store in Highland Springs, Florida. Officers with the Highland Springs Police Department found the missing 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl with their non-custodial mother shopping on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The mother, 35-year-old...
What’s next for the rest of the former Sunflower plant in De Soto?
The $4 billion Panasonic plant might be just the tip of the iceberg for the remake of the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant in De Soto.
Missing 1-month-old baby boy located safe; investigation ongoing
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have located a 1-month-old baby boy who had been the focus of a missing person report.
Illinois Business Journal
Contegra completes largest distribution facility at Liberty Commerce Center
One-million-square-foot facility is fifth to emerge at 337-acre industrial park since 2021. Liberty Commerce Center in the Kansas City suburb of Liberty, Mo. added its fifth and largest distribution center since the 337-acre industrial park was launched in 2021 by NorthPoint Development. Contegra Construction Co. built the 1.049-million-square-foot distribution facility – called Project Luna.
KCTV 5
Officials: 21-year-old man fell through ice at Shawnee Mission Lake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed one person fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man, and that Johnson County Park Police were leading the response.
Video shows tractor-trailer dragging Kia down Kansas interstate: ‘Just wedged underneath there’
Video from a witness and footage from cameras over the interstate show the car being dragged down the highway. The truck was eventually stopped eight miles down the road.
Lone Jack cattle processor again facing OSHA fines over workplace safety
The United States Department of Labor has levied more than $570,000 in fines against a Lone Jack, Missouri, cattle processor.
Military.com
Veteran-Owned KC Cattle Company Wants to Elevate Your Super Bowl Party
Chips and snacks are must-haves for a Super Bowl party, but if you really want to impress your guests or your hosts, you want to bring something they can sink their teeth into. Even if you're not a Chiefs fan, you have to admit: Kansas City meats are something to celebrate.
KMBC.com
Dive teams recover body after person falls through ice at Shawnee Mission Dog Park Beach
LENEXA, Kan. — Authorities with the Lenexa, Kansas, Fire Department say dive teams recovered a body after they were dispatched to the lake attached to the popular Shawnee Mission Dog Park. Officials said someone called 911 around 10:22 a.m. to report an individual in the water, which is coated...
KCTV 5
Officials ID man who drowned after falling through Shawnee Mission Lake ice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First responders confirmed the body of a man who fell through the ice Monday morning at Shawnee Mission Lake has been recovered. Lenexa Police told KCTV5 that dive team members were working on the recovery of the body of a 21-year-old man. Police indicated the...
KCTV 5
Kansas City gas prices fall for the first time since last year
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Gas prices in the Kansas City area fell this past week for the first time this year. The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline fell 3.2 cents this past week, the first weekly fall in price since late last year. The average gas price in the metro now stands at $3.14 a gallon, according to GasBuddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gasoline prices around the country.
