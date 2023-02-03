Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Motorcycle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A motorcycle was reported stolen on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the owner let someone test drive his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and they never returned it. The motorcycle is valued at $6,500 and no arrest has been made.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A juvenile has been charged after a high-speed pursuit in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped to get out with a suspicious vehicle at Gordon Park and the 15-year-old driver drove off reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end at...
wkdzradio.com
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Fort Campbell Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Fort Campbell man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Elkton Saturday. Elkton Police Officer Stayce Player says he stopped 35-year-old Lindsay Young of Hopkinsville for a non-illuminated license plate on Pond River Road at Don Drive. During the stop, marijuana, suspected meth, and drug...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Man Charged After Police Pursuit
An Oak Grove man was charged Saturday after he reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Oak Grove on January 21st. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop 24-year-old Rashad Galbreath for speeding and he fled. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clarksville and it was...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Parking Lot Crash
A man was injured in a wreck in the Logan’s Roadhouse parking lot Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the driver lost control in the parking lot due to a mechanical issue with the vehicle and hit a tree. The driver was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie...
kbsi23.com
Welfare check leads to drug arrests in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A welfare check on two people who appeared to be sleeping in a vehicle turned into drug arrests on Sunday in Caldwell County. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies responded to request for a welfare check on subjects who appeared to be asleep in their car on the Wal-Mart parking lot on Feb. 5 at 4:40 p.m.
whvoradio.com
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash
A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Man Charged With Assaulting A Woman In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with assaulting a woman on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a hotel in reference to a disturbance and found that 58-year-old William Gray had thrown a remote at his girlfriend after they had gotten back from getting food.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A man was charged after a pursuit on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens and failed to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver reportedly...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
whopam.com
Second minor arrives at hospital with gunshot wound
A second juvenile has sought treatment for a gunshot wound sustained in a Saturday night shooting incident at a Summit Street home. As previously reported, a 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
whopam.com
Teen shot in foot Saturday night in Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Saturday night at a home on Summit Street. The 14-year old male sustained a gunshot wound to the foot from a handgun, according to the incident report, which says it happened about 7:40 p.m. at a residence in the 1300 block of Summit.
Motorcyclist killed, another injured in Clarksville crash
Two people have been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
Separate Hopkinsville crashes send two men to Nashville hospital
Two men were reportedly brought to the same Middle Tennessee hospital after being severely injured in two separate crashes in Kentucky on Saturday.
wkdzradio.com
Juvenile Shows Up At Hospital With Gunshot Wound
A juvenile was shot in the foot on Summit Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they learned of the shooting when the 14-year-old showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was reportedly on Summit Street when someone shot him in the...
Comments / 0