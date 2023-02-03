Read full article on original website
cambridgeday.com
State of Small Business is still afflicted by Covid, Cambridge Local First finds in inaugural report
State of Small Business is still afflicted by Covid, Cambridge Local First finds in inaugural report. It’s becoming harder to own and operate a small business in Cambridge. The Covid pandemic, its resulting restrictions and challenges from e-commerce and seasonal rushes and lulls are all cited as stressors in Cambridge Local First’s first-ever State of Small Business report, released Jan. 29.
cambridgeday.com
Instead of Affordable Housing Overlay revision, Cambridge needs affordable-housing strategy
Instead of Affordable Housing Overlay revision, Cambridge needs affordable-housing strategy. The Cambridge City Council Housing Committee will discuss Wednesday a radical proposal to revise the Affordable Housing Overlay. The proposal, put forth in November by four city councilors – Marc McGovern, Burhan Azeem, E. Denise Simmons and Quinton Zondervan – is alarming. It would allow 13-story buildings on 13 corridors across the city, up to 25 stories in Porter, Harvard and Central squares, and would remove setback, parking and other current requirements.
cambridgeday.com
Alewife parking mostly reopens Wednesday; Driver causing damage remains hospitalized
Alewife parking mostly reopens Wednesday; Driver causing damage remains hospitalized. The parking garage at Alewife Station gets a partial reopening Wednesday after an emergency shutdown that followed a car crash last weekend. Garage levels G, 2, 3 and 4 will reopen to drivers while the top level – where a...
cambridgeday.com
Cambridge’s Howard Industrial School of 1800s captures the conflict of Black women’s freedom
Cambridge’s Howard Industrial School of 1800s captures the conflict of Black women’s freedom. By the time of the Civil War, enslavement had been illegal under Massachusetts law for almost eight decades. But the end of formal enslavement for Black people in the state did not mean they were free from racial discrimination, or that Black residents enjoyed the same rights and protections afforded to their white neighbors. Even in a city such as Cambridge, with its relatively large number of antislavery organizations, racism was alive and well in the mid-19th century. People of color – those born in the North and those migrating here from other parts of the country – felt the effects of racial bias in their everyday lives. This race-based prejudice was compounded by gender bias for Black women. The freedwomen who ventured north in search of economic opportunity during and after the Civil War found themselves at a particular disadvantage.
cambridgeday.com
More Smart Boxes and anti-rat efforts coming, with East Somerville promised more attention
More Smart Boxes and anti-rat efforts coming, with East Somerville promised more attention. East Somerville can expect to get some of the rat-zapping “Smart Boxes” seen in other parts of the city after a Jan. 30 meeting at which councilors wondered at the omission. “It is really kind...
