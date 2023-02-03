ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies

READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
READING, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Twp. man acquitted in neighbor's shooting death

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man claimed he killed his neighbor in self-defense, and a jury believed him. The not-guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the Joshua Leone trial. It took more than nine hours for the jury to finally declare Leone an innocent man. "They took their...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with murder after beating victim dies

READING, Pa. - "You can always have an injury that people survive from and years later, pass away," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Criminal Investigations division of the Reading Police Department. In this case, it was months. On September 10, 2022, Reading police responded to reports of a fight...
READING, PA
WBRE

Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school

CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Exeter Township mother accused of assaulting bus driver shares her story

EXETER TWP., Pa - It was a bad day on a bus in Exeter Township. "The bus driver was assaulted by a parent that was confronting the bus driver, and through the course of the investigation, we learned the full scope of the incident,” said Sgt. Sean Fullerton with the Exeter Township Police Department.
WBRE

Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house

Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say. Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29. When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash,...
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton woman pleads guilty to fraud charges for illegal loans during pandemic

An Easton woman told federal prosecutors she got fraudulent loans from the government while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Dawn Emanuel pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say she admitted to conspiring with others to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans with fake information. The scam...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged with aggravated assault after Wyomissing shots-fired incident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police are releasing new information about a shots-fired incident that happened in Wyomissing Monday morning. Police say an argument between two individuals quickly turned into a fight near Plaza Azteca in the 900 block of Woodland Road. The initial call was for a report of shots fired and came in around 10:20 a.m.
WYOMISSING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
LEHIGHTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy