Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges filed after victim of vicious Penn Street beating dies
READING, Pa. - A man is charged with first degree murder after the victim of a viscous beating on a downtown Reading street has died. In the early morning hours of September 10, 2022, police say 44-year-old Miles Fullard parked his van in the 700 block of Penn Street. A...
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. man acquitted in neighbor's shooting death
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Northampton County man claimed he killed his neighbor in self-defense, and a jury believed him. The not-guilty verdict was reached Tuesday in the Joshua Leone trial. It took more than nine hours for the jury to finally declare Leone an innocent man. "They took their...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with murder after beating victim dies
READING, Pa. - "You can always have an injury that people survive from and years later, pass away," said Capt. Christian Rothermel with the Criminal Investigations division of the Reading Police Department. In this case, it was months. On September 10, 2022, Reading police responded to reports of a fight...
Carbon County man falls victim to phone scam
PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a phone scam in which an 82-year-old man lost $500. According to state police, scammers contacted an Albrightsville man telling him he was the winner of $5 million and a 2022 Mercedes Benz. Police reports claim the scammer(s) told the victim he would […]
Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Student, 14, charged in shooting threats at Monroe high school
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County high school student is facing charges for threatening to shoot his teachers, state police say. Several other students reported the threats to an administrator on Friday at the school on Route 209 in Chestnuthill Township, police say. Police did not name the school,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex. The developer for a proposed complex that includes a Wawa at Harvey's Corner argued that Bethlehem Township's zoning map is 'defective.'
WFMZ-TV Online
Exeter Township mother accused of assaulting bus driver shares her story
EXETER TWP., Pa - It was a bad day on a bus in Exeter Township. "The bus driver was assaulted by a parent that was confronting the bus driver, and through the course of the investigation, we learned the full scope of the incident,” said Sgt. Sean Fullerton with the Exeter Township Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick to run for Republican nomination for controller
Northampton County Commissioner John Cusick will run for the Republican nomination for County Controller in the May primary election. Cusick is a former County Council president. He is not seeking re-election to council in favor of running for controller, the independently elected fiscal watchdog of county funds. He cited several...
Man accused of robbing Scranton business over $26K
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested for robbing a business of over $26,000 when he threatened an employee at knifepoint in Scranton, police say. According to the Scranton Police Department, in early February officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 1100 block of Luzerne Street […]
Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house
Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say. Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29. When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash,...
WFMZ-TV Online
District officials in Lehigh Valley speak out after Pa. school funding ruling
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - What to do about school funding in Pennsylvania?. A judge says the current formula is unconstitutional and must change. After a year-and-a-half long trial and a 9-year-long lawsuit, the landmark decision came down on Tuesday. School districts are certainly looking at this wondering how they will be...
Card skimming device found at supermarket in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say they found a credit card skimming device at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street on Monday. Police are searching for the men involved and say anyone who made purchases at the store should monitor their accounts. Anyone with any information is asked to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Woman assaults school bus driver in Exeter Twp.
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County say a woman assaulted a school bus driver Tuesday. Roxanne Rivera got into a verbal confrontation with the Exeter Township School District bus driver around 8:30 a.m. at the 1300 block of Fox Run, according to a news release from township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton woman pleads guilty to fraud charges for illegal loans during pandemic
An Easton woman told federal prosecutors she got fraudulent loans from the government while the COVID-19 pandemic was at its worst. Dawn Emanuel pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud conspiracy. Prosecutors say she admitted to conspiring with others to obtain Economic Injury Disaster Loans with fake information. The scam...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man sentenced to life in prison for setting fire that killed 81-year-old man
BUCKINGHAM TWP., Pa. - A Lackawanna County man who set the fire at a home in Buckingham Township, Bucks County that killed his girlfriend’s 81-year-old father has learned his fate. Christopher Gillie, 62, of Dunmore, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged with aggravated assault after Wyomissing shots-fired incident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Police are releasing new information about a shots-fired incident that happened in Wyomissing Monday morning. Police say an argument between two individuals quickly turned into a fight near Plaza Azteca in the 900 block of Woodland Road. The initial call was for a report of shots fired and came in around 10:20 a.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
Comments / 0