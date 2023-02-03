Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Police Offer Tips for Dog Owners to Avoid Thefts
A week after announcing an arrest in the theft of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Studio City, Los Angeles police Monday offered tips for pet owners to avoid becoming a victim of animal thefts. Police also said the suspect in the Studio City theft — Sammeiso Lewis,...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins for Iraq War Veteran Accused of Killing Fiance in Anaheim
A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran fatally stabbed his fiance in Anaheim when she told him she was having an affair, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Moseley is accused of killing 25-year-old Janessa...
mynewsla.com
Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA
Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event
A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
A Simple Accident: Schwarzenegger & Woman Bicylist in West LA Crash
It was a simple accident. That’s how authorities describe a crash in Brentwood involving actor and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and a female bicyclist. It happened Sunday at San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, near the farmers’ market. The woman — who was not seriously hurt — apparently made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger’s vehicle and he didn’t have time to stop. The TMZ website said the woman complained of pain, and Schwarzenegger took her to an emergency room and also took her bike to a local bike shop to have it repaired.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID 90-Year-Old Motorist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Tuesday identified a 90-year-old woman who was fatally injured when the car she was driving crashed in a Long Beach parking lot, damaging four other vehicles and injuring two pedestrians. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, the Long Beach Police...
mynewsla.com
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
mynewsla.com
Man Suffers Stab Wounds During Attack in Long Beach
A 33-year-old man is under arrest for allegedly stabbing a man in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call, the Long Beach Police Department reported. They...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
mynewsla.com
Pomona Police to Conduct Friday Evening DUI Checkpoint
Pomona police announced plans Monday for a Friday night crackdown on impaired drivers, who could face suspended drivers’ licenses or even jail time. The checkpoint operation will be held from 9 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location, targeting motorists suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Stepped-up patrols will begin at 7 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Van Nuys
A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
